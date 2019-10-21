Wasted resources
A recent letter commended Jennifer Kannan for making addiction a priority. Now, imagine how many more resources could have been put toward addiction treatment and prevention if the city didn't waste as much money under her leadership? Money was wasted on the union contract, out-of-control spending in schools, unnecessary severances and settlements. Imagine if we could have used those wasted resources elsewhere to improve the quality of life in Methuen. Instead, all of it went down the drain, and all on Kannan's watch.
Training proxies
My TV has been full of neocons telling me how our troops in Syria are crucial, they are not fighting, they are arming and training proxies to use our weapons so that we don’t have to fight ourselves, and anyone who doesn’t understand all of this must be dumb. Now, where have I heard this before? Oh, yeah, it was 1950 when President Truman sent the military assistance advisory group from Indochina to Vietnam. He sent them as explicitly non-combat troops meant only to supervise the use of $10 million worth of U.S. equipment by our proxies, the French. How did that one turn out for us again?
In-house picks
I don't care where you work, if there’s an opening for advancement and management decides to go "outside" to fill the position, morale suffers. I've seen it time after time in city government, and in every department, it continues. We must find qualified, in-house replacements and groom people for morale-boosting advancement at a cost savings, or risk loosing them.
Little return
The Central District of Methuen continuously receives grants to improve the area "for the children.” What has all of our taxpayer money gotten them? Gangs and shootings. Please, keep your grants from the East District. We're doing fine.
Best candidate
Monday's “Good candidate” contributor\ is the perfect example of what's wrong with voters in Massachusetts. The submitter describes how good a candidate Gov. Charlie Baker would be for a U.S. Senate seat, but only if he was an independent or changed to become a Democrat. What happened to voting for the best candidate, regardless of party? The “D,” “I” or “R” beside someone’s name is not as important as the content of their character. The only change needed here is to the attitude of the voter.
Best defense
Nobody knows the best defense is a good offense better than our swamp-dwelling Democrats. Why did the "Mueller investigation" drag on for more than two years of costly, fruitless investigation — long after any evidence of collusion was dispelled? It’s because Democrats knew the minute that investigation ended, the next one into how our "intelligence community" and the Obama administration used a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research document to smear a political opponent would be kicked off (and that investigation has now begun). Similarly, Democrats know the minute their impeachment attempt of President Donald Trump over Hunter and Joe Biden's conduct in Ukraine ends, the investigation into said conduct of the Bidens and Joe Biden’s former boss will begin. And no one in Washington wants that.
Votes against
I see all of the problems in our fair city, Haverhill. We have water bills on the rise, drugs, shootings and crime, all of which are pushing long-term Hillies out of town. It’s too expensive — never mind all of the behind-the-scenes deals for special projects. I’ve decided to reelect no one. Anyone who has held office before and currently holds office, I will not vote for. It does not mean they will not get re-elected, but hopefully it gets people on board to start doing their jobs, not just for themselves but for the taxpayers.