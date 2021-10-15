School fights? Old news
Brawls at Lawrence High School are nothing new. They have been happening for years. The only difference is that the students have cell phones and the school can no longer hide what goes on behind closed doors. These fights were taking place in the early 2000s — and yes, multiple fights.
It’s not just the pandemic
I think Lawrence officials are too quick to blame the fights at Lawrence High entirely on the lockdown. Could it be that with the current atmosphere in this country that police are not paying enough attention to gangs and quality of life issues? When laws are not enforced it leads to bigger problems.
Fools leave money on table
In New Hampshire, four Executive Council Republicans vote against a free $27 million in COVID funding, just to appease a minority group under the phony claim of “freedom from mandates.” I hope homeowners remember this when they come after us and, once again, raise our property taxes for their politically motivated negligence.
Driving disrespect
I was behind a driver for a well-known Haverhill cab company and witnessed the driver aggressively and purposely running a cyclist off the road. The cyclist protested and the driver responded by repeatedly swearing and threatening to run him over. This is unacceptable!
Lost in details?
Lawrence has a lot of road work going on and the police are getting lots of overtime pay to stand there and talk to the other officers working these details.
Why do they need a detail if the road is blocked off and people can’t drive down it? Seems like a waste of money.
A high price to pay
How is everyone enjoying these gas prices? Around here, it is over $3 per gallon and in the LA area the average price is $4.50 per gallon. Thanks to this administration; they were given oil independence at the transfer of office.
Leaders out of touch
There was a time when Americans would leave some kind of job, go to Washington and serve in politics, then return to their farm, their trucking company, their credit union, or some other vocation.
That time has passed. Now we have a ruling class full of millionaires — and sometimes billionaires — despite never having had any other job besides “politician” or “civil servant.” They have no idea about the country they rule.
Why? Look at the Democrats that currently rule our country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81 years old, President Joe Biden, 78, House Majority Leader Stenny Hoyer, 82, collectively they are 241 years old — older than the United States Congress itself by 9 years and 0 years in the private sector between them.