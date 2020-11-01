Congratulations
The Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. sent a tweet congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, so consumed with hate, responded ignorantly and gracelessly, "What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?"
Well designed
I'm a Vietnam veteran from Boxford. I just visited Haverhill's new Vietnam memorial, and I'm impressed by the thoughtfulness that went into the design. Good job, Haverhill.
Holiday plans
I've sided with Gov. Charlie Baker until now. But no one will tell me how I'm going to celebrate the holidays with my family. He's lost my support.
Page turned
I wish the local media would stop broadcasting news about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. They're gone. They chose to leave New England's fans behind.
Absentee voters
I hope all the National Guard members activated to respond to riots in cities run by Democrats have had time to cast their absentee ballots. Funny how many of the places where they were deployed resemble my last deployment to Kabul.
Nursing homes
Less than 1% of Americans live in nursing homes that are government managed, regulated or subsidized, yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this is where 38% of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred. Looking at those statistics, would one think the main catalyst for these deaths is: President Donald Trump, or government central planning and healthcare?
Flag theft
Shame on the vandals who stole the American flag in support of law enforcement from my home on Avon Street in Andover on Thursday evening. The flag was flown as a symbol of our respect and commitment to law enforcement. It's unfortunate that others cannot respect opposing views without resorting to vandalism.
Masks everywhere
To the person who commented about masks in Haverhill, I go to numerous places in the Merrimack Valley and all I see is people wearing masks. They wear masks even while driving in their cars. The numbers are going up, and masks have nothing to do with it.
GDP growth
Did The Eagle-Tribune miss the fact that the gross domestic product grew at 33.1% last quarter, or were you more interested in the jobless claims rising again? Let's make sure you try to keep everyone scared and depressed.
Out of context
I find these political commercials are so well fixed and tailored to suit the person running for office. What's actually being said to an interviewer is structured, and words are omitted for the commercials in order to find the best way to get the worst of that interview. The same is true of political ads that take what's said out of context to reveal to us what serves them and nothing else. If you really believe these ads and cut-up interviews, then you will be voting for the wrong person.
Follow arrows
The science says if everyone walks the same direction in the aisles of the stores, you will not spread the virus to each other. They have arrows on the floors and walls to follow. How hard is it to follow the arrows? Customer service counters should announce every 15 minutes about the arrows and the flow of the customers.
Fixed on a hole
With all the road work happening, why do we the taxpayers have to pay for police to stand there and look into a hole in the ground? They have their backs to traffic, they're on the phone, they're talking to the workers, or they're staring into a hole in the ground. Who is coming out of the hole? We're paying $48 an hour for this?