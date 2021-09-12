Afghan failure
In regard to the “Billions wasted” contribution that asks who would allow the waste of $82.9 billion spent to train and equip an Afghan military, I say this, the people of Afghanistan would. We tried, they failed. That training and equipment didn’t last a week without our troops. The entire operation in Afghanistan was a failure, regardless of who the president was.
Minority opinion
Remember when reading about polls in the media, like everything else, reports are slanted to make the left look better through Democratic oversampling and trickery. You should automatically add 6% to any Republican poll numbers you read and subtract 6% from Democratic polling. President Joe Biden actually has an approval rating of about 25%, and those are the same people who don’t like work, don’t love America or don’t love our Constitution.
Bad mark
Never mind the disastrous, politically motivated rushed surrender of Kabul being a stain on the Biden presidency. President Joe Biden, himself, has become a stain on the American presidency.
Sidewalk work
Can someone explain why all summer went by, and as soon as the children go back to school, the city starts tearing up the sidewalks on Main Street and elsewhere?
Garland’s grasp
If there was any doubt that Merrick Garland was not well qualified for the U.S. Supreme Court, his behavior as attorney general has put those doubts to rest. Anyone with as poor a grasp on what is and is not in the U.S. Constitution obviously has no business being anywhere near a courtroom, let alone sitting on the highest court in the land.
Bad moves
It’s certainly not wrong for any president to pull out of any war. It is terribly irresponsible, however, to pull our troops out while being in danger. The decision of President Joe Biden’s administration in Afghanistan was a backwards move. Voters must remember all of the wrongful decisions — and there have been many — that this president has made. Not only did he make them, he then tried to spin it to look as though nothing was wrong.
Twinkies and booze
President Joe Biden is issuing vaccine mandates to protect people from themselves. When can we expect his tobacco and alcohol bans? Twinkies are pretty bad, too.
Partisan maneuver
White House press secretary Jen Psaki looks a little foolish explaining that President Joe Biden’s unprecedented attempt to fire 18 of former President Donald Trump’s appointees to the military academy advisory boards was “not partisan,” especially when one of them is a combat veteran from the Gulf War who retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant general and just received West Point’s distinguished graduate award.
Ringside
Are President Donald Trump’s supporters proud? Instead of honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, he co-hosted a fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. I am sure he and Donald Trump Jr., another co-host, enjoyed their time together.
Uncaring candidates
I feel sorry for the people of Lawrence. Only two of five candidates for mayor showed up at the forum last week at Northern Essex Community College. Barring a family emergency, why weren’t all the candidates there? I guess those candidates really don’t care about the city.