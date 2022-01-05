Care and care alike
To the person who thinks the trailers across from Tuscan Village are an eyesore. I volunteer at an agency with clients living there. Many are elderly or disabled. You must be fortunate to have a lovely home and enjoy the Village. These folks never will. How about compassion? Remember: There but for the grace of God, go I.
Been there forever
Those manufactured Salem homes the writer complained about have been on Route 28 for over 50 years and the people who own them are native to Salem. Please go back to your cubicle and find something else to complain about.
No translation needed
Why does Methuen City Councilor Finocchiaro feel the need to stop the meeting and clarify for the public everything that happens as if we the public are stupid. We elect these people to do a job. Just do it. Enough with the grandstanding already.
Do your job
I’m tired of the teachers unions saying “they don’t feel safe.” If that is the case then by all means stay home. But don’t be surprised when the grocery stores close down because their associates “don’t feel safe.”
Keep things moving
I just sat through another almost three-hour Methuen City Council meeting, only to listen to Councilor Finocchiaro speak for well over an hour. They need to put a stop to her lengthy comments on every single subject that crosses their desks. It actually ruins the meetings.
Don’t be fooled
Make no mistake, when you hear Democrats like Maggie Hassan, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer talking about “voting rights” legislation — and busting the Filibuster to jam it into law — they are actually talking about giving voting rights to illegals and other people without IDs, which ironically disenfranchises millions of legitimate American citizens.
Save tests for symptoms
The Massachusetts Teacher Association wants students tested prior to returning to school. I guess they don’t realize that the tests are only viable for a small period in time. What about tomorrow or the next day or next week? People should only be tested if they exhibit symptoms.
Rental aid option
The state’s newest rental aid bill requires tenants to be 30 days in arrears before even qualifying to file for help. I would rather our tax money be invested in an “enhanced Section 8 Bill,” which would lower the qualifying level and entice more landlords with guaranteed income from low-income tenants.
Bring back Christmas
It truly saddens me to see the beautiful lights for Christmas in Lawrence, Methuen and Andover and see the pathetic, dreary and unhappy looking downtown Haverhill. Can 2022 be the year Christmas spirit and light come back to our city?