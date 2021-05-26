Mask police
I guess we've stooped to a new low. Arresting people for refusing to wear masks -- what is this world coming to? I guess the saying "live free or die" means nothing. Maybe it’s time to move to Florida or Texas, where they have their acts together.
All the parks
When is the Lawrence Department of Public Works going to get all the parks ready for summer? It seems the only park that matters lately is South Lawrence Common. The grass is always cut, baseball fields are always groomed, and all other parks don't even have the basketball rims back.
Cruz's slights
Sen. Ted Cruz attacks a U.S. Army advertisement because it shows the real story of a young woman with two moms who inspired her. I guess the Army has changed a lot since Cruz was a soldier. Oh, wait a minute. He never served.
Mask economics
The lead was a little buried in the story about the Bull Moose music store in Sunday's Eagle-Tribune. What seems to have happened is Bull Moose followed science and New Hampshire guidelines and lifted its in-store mask mandate. But the young, not-at-risk workers in Salem pushed back, so management closed that store and that store only. Expect this story to be repeated. It's not political for these businesses, it's simple economics.
Night lights
This may sound petty to many people, but I hope some of our neighbors in the Haigh Avenue area in Salem, N.H., can please turn off their outside lights at night. I don’t see the need of having them on all night. This happens every night, so it can’t be by accident. Even when we pull down the shades or close the blinds, it still shines into our bedrooms.
Outdoor burning
Why do people think they can have brush fires willy-nilly in Methuen? You need a permit from the Fire Department; the fire needs to be attended; and the fire season is Jan. 1 through May 1. With all the recent fires started by a cigarette, maybe a fire close to your house isn't a good idea, either. Next time, I'm calling the Fire Department.
Voting rules
U.S. Border Patrol has released more than 60,000 illegal immigrants into the interior of the United States under President Joe Biden's administration in the past five months. This as the president simultaneously tries to jam a bill through Congress to help put ballots in every mailbox. And every Democratic member of Congress is with him -- including almost all of the delegations from New England. What are these guys up to?
Dirt bikes
Maybe the Plaistow police should do their real jobs and conduct some traffic enforcement on Route 125. While they're playing mask police, dirt bikes are flying up and down Route 125. As Coach Bill Belichick would say, do your job.
Regular updates
Every time the Methuen City Council meets, I listen to Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro give a report on the the Substance Abuse, Mental Health and Homelessness Committee. It appears they do, in fact, meet but what have they accomplished? It's a vague committee. What are their goals and objectives?
Generous tips
I always tip heavily. As a former waiter and current supporter of former President Donald Trump, I have a strong affinity with the working class and know there are fewer ways to better put more money directly into the hands of the true working class. And, yes, I've done so more for waiters, delivery folks and other essential workers during COVID-19. These people accepted risk -- granted, exaggerated -- on behalf of all of us to open our restaurants and bring us our goods. Ironically, I notice my Democratic friends tend to tip 15% or less despite talking a good game about stealing my money to help the working class. Actions, and tips, speak louder than words.