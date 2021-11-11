Time to police motorcycles
When are the Lawrence police going to do something about the illegal off-road motorcycles riding down sidewalks, passing cars illegally, riding wheelies down the street, all with no helmets? They drive around in packs terrorizing the city.
Teachers doing great things
Kudos to the wonderful teachers and staff at the Hunking School for their Halloween spirit as they welcomed their students in costumes. Their love and enthusiasm for their profession is evident. Thanks for all you do for our children. It doesn’t go unnoticed.
Come clean, Sierra Club
The Sierra Club fought to stop clean, hydroelectric energy coming to Massachusetts from Canada. The effect is to increase pollution in the state. So much for being interested in supporting a cleaner environment.
Seeing red
The average American is paying $4 in gas and $30 a pound for ground beef and Democrats in New Hampshire and elsewhere are spending millions on ads fighting to relax abortion laws and to ban fossil fuels so we don’t die from hurricanes in 100 years.
There’s never been a more tone deaf political party in my life; 2022 is going to be a red tidal wave.
The truth about school choice
The dirty little secret about school choice is many public school teachers are for it. They understand that non-public options do not seek to replace public ones. They understand the presence of charter, private, and ecclesiastical schools provide more work options for teachers, at the macro level drive critical curricula review and refinement, and — most importantly — on balance improve education outcomes for all children.
There’s a reason why thousands of minority parents enter lotteries every year trying to find the best education options for their children. No, it is teachers’ unions that hate school choice and send armies of lawyers to destroy them out of corrupt pursuit of power. It’s a fight the bureaucrats and lawyers cannot win: Teachers and parents will ultimately prevail.
Bad neighborhoods and politics
You know how sometimes you are driving with your family and you inadvertently find yourself in a sketchy neighborhood? Maybe it didn’t used to be sketchy, but the police got defunded, and now it is and you just didn’t know.
But you see some person wandering around, disheveled and disoriented, possibly deranged. You don’t know his story, maybe there’s problems at home, he’s sleeping in his car, he took too many pain killers, who knows? You feel a brief pang of sympathy, you lock your doors and get out of that neighborhood because deranged people do deranged things and you can’t risk that with your family.
Politically speaking, that is how most Americans view the entire Democratic Party today. Get some help, get your party back together, maybe we’ll be back in your neighborhood some time after 2024, but certainly not before.
Oh for the days of paperboys
Instead of drive-by paper deliverers that toss the Trib anywhere, bring back paper boys and girls. They would be way more efficient.