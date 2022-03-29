Is this necessary?
Does Methuen really need to add a deputy chief position to the Police Department? What’s the chances the nationwide search will result in picking someone in house? I hear the job's already promised.
Get the message?
Regime change is against American policy, so they had to “clarify” Biden’s remark that Putin “cannot remain in power.” Nonetheless, Russia’s hierarchy (military, intelligence, secret police and, of course, oligarchs) got the message: Putin goes or we’ll continue arming Ukraine and imposing economic sanctions, while your soldiers keep dying and your economy implodes. It’s Biden’s way of telling them, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”
'Word salad'
This past Friday the Standing Committee of the American Bar Association reported to Congress that Judge Ketanji Jackson is "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court. A contributor to Sound Off delivered a hysterical comment, projecting that Jackson's nomination will rob our children and grandchildren blind and force "regular Americans" to buy lentils and take the bus." The writer claimed his positions presented in this "word salad" will be accused "by every Democrat in the Senate" of sexism or racism. Well, how about "incoherent"?
Just slow down
Oh, boy another crash in front of my house on Jackson Street. In addition to the trash, blaring music from cars, now I have debris in front of my driveway. And all could have been avoided if you had slowed down. The cars that fly off from I-93, Howe Street and Pleasant Street fly down my road. God knows, no one can stop to let me on or out of my driveway. So now your car is totaled, was it worth it?
To 'legislator letdown'
The reason the Massachusetts Senate turned their backs on the residents is because they are from the same party that got us into this mess in the first place. Once they get elected they no longer care about the people. It’s how much they can grab.
Despicable outburst
Will Smith's violent slapping of Chris Rock is disgraceful and means Will needs anger management counseling. It also would be a good time to identify the real source of his anger, which probably is his "open marriage" relationship with his wife.
At what cost?
Now that the honeymoon is over in Methuen, let's see how much the police budget increases this year. With all these new positions the annual budget will greatly increase. Nothing to see here. Just close your eyes.
To 'critical decisions'
General Patton is surely rolling in his grave! But that's not because of one madman causing all the problems, but also another one who refuses to do anything about it. Everyone who voted for Biden should think real hard. This never would have happened on Trumps watch!
