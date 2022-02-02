Marxists at the ballot box
Maybe when urban Americans grow tired of living in economically depressed, crime-ridden hell holes, they will stop supporting Black Lives Matter, George Soros, and other Marxists at the ballot box. Until then, elections have consequences.
Get DPW under control
Here in Methuen, the city plows are out and on the clock before the snow is on the ground. This is another example of mismanagement and taking advantage of the taxpayers. Patrick Bower, you are the head of the DPW and should be fired.
Not about body count
Jan. 6, 2021, Sept. 11, 2001, Dec. 7, 1941 are all “days of infamy.” Keep the body count out of it. In a country that leaves no one behind, every life counts. Whether it’s the USS Arizona, the World Trade Towers, or our nation’s Capitol building, it’s an attack on all of us and on what our nation stands for. What kind of thought process parses this out to somehow justify making one day not quite as deadly?
Great job in the storm
I just want to give a shout out to the plow drivers that took care of the Haigh Avenue area of Salem, N.H. Great job in widening the road and keeping it so clear. Very dedicated and efficient. Thanks!
Just roll with it
I just read the sound off concerning the rolling-stop at Salem and Hampshire in Methuen. Guess what? This happens everywhere. Some drivers are idiots. You just have to be more aware! I just wave them on if it looks like I may get hit.
Oh, the damage done
When contributing right-wingers aren’t making hysterical accusations backed by zero substantiation (“the president is ruining the country!”), they are getting it exactly backward. Neil Young demanded that his work be removed from Spotify to protest their coverage of Joe Rogan’s presenting false information on COVID. (He has since been joined by others protesting the same thing.)
To ‘More Celtics, less Brady’
Sounds like you’re a real die-hard fan of our local teams? If this is true then how can you dismiss everything Brady has done for the Pats? He gave us over 20 years of success and I for one won’t forget him. If Bill Burt wants to write about him, that’s his call, not yours. I read them all. Brady was amazing.
Clear the way please
Why does the city of Haverhill refuse to clean the sidewalk? Is a public safety issue to all that walk here for many years. They clean the walk way all the way down to Lafayette Square.
‘Millionaires tax’ idea
I hate the idea of penalizing a person for being “successful” at the risk of them then pulling out of the state altogether. Maybe as suggested a “flat Tax “ with fewer loopholes is the way to go.