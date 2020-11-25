Over the border
I just heard that New Hampshire residents now have to follow the Massachusetts travel protocols. You've got to be kidding. Whose outbreak is worse? The number of Massachusetts cars coming over the border are ridiculous; they're bringing the coronavirus to us, not the other way around. They should stay home, and stay out of markets and restaurants.
Safe crowds
Every Sunday we're reminded how Americans who live in free states can congregate safely while staying socially distant in NFL stadiums and cheering for their teams. But serfs under the boot of left-wing rule in Massachusetts, New York, California and Illinois cannot.
Take attendance
It would be quite interesting if a reporter made contact with all the local politicians on Thanksgiving Day to see if they're following their own rules on the number of people gathered in their own homes.
Common sense
Kudos to the commonsense sheriffs and law enforcement officers who won’t enforce the ridiculous mandates of tyrannical governors. I’m glad they understand the Constitution.
Unearned Emmy
My wife asked me this week, "What did they give New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo an Emmy for?" I answered, "I don't know, what did they give President Barack Obama a Nobel peace prize for?" They're all just liberal appreciation awards now, meaningless to the rest of us.
Micromanagers
I watched the Methuen City Council grill the mayor on a citywide Christmas event he planned for the residents of the city. The problem with this council is they actually think they're running the day-to-day operations of the city. They are power hungry, all of them.
Not their call
When all of these governors pay my mortgage, property taxes and bills, they can tell me how many people I can have in my house. Until then, Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, and buzz off.
Entitled to talk
I read the recent letters bashing President Donald Trump. After the way Democrats treated Trump the last four years, with their hatred and claims of Russian collusion, he’s entitled to say and do whatever he wants. I’m sure that’s fine with the nearly 74 million people who voted for him. I only wish they would treat Joe Biden like they treated him.
Now what?
We've locked down, tested endlessly, quarantined and masked. This was going to stop the spread. It's been eight months, now what's next? This doesn't appear to be working, but fear and paranoia are. It's sad that Marland Place is in the headlines.
Sowing distrust
I used to think Richard Nixon was the most criminal president in our history. But with his endless attempts to undermine our institutions and sow distrust via baseless conspiracy theories, threatening unity and respect for democracy, Donald Trump has proven worse.
Following rules
No one wants to say it, but teachers are not adhering to social distancing rules in school, by having lunch in groups or pulling down their masks to talk to each other. Just because they're friends does not make them immune from COVID-19.
Entertainment TV
I’m 42 years old, and I’ve lived in Methuen my whole life. I want to thank the Methuen City Council and School Committee for providing me with great entertainment on Monday nights. Their meetings are better than any reality show on television.
Unaffordable
Haverhill is undergoing a construction boom of apartment buildings. However, all of are charging "market rates." That can be upward of $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom. Who can afford that? Maybe an upper-level corporate executive or a doctor married to a lawyer can, but certainly not the regular people who work in town -- nurses, teachers or the construction workers who build them. How about if the city leaders encourage more affordable housing beyond what's being built by the community non-profits?