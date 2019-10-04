Meaningless
Mentioning that a presidential candidate won the meaningless "popular vote" in an Electoral College loss is like pointing out the Patriots' opponent on Sunday gained more yards but scored fewer touchdowns, so the Patriots were the runners up. There is a technical term in American political science for that: It’s "dumb.”
Defamation
I cannot understand or accept the accusations being hurled at the president. Whatever harsh or troubling statements that were made by President Trump, they do not rise to the level of justifying the ongoing defamation of his character. These accusations are not at all warranted and only cause more hatred that is truly uncalled for. I did not intend to vote for Trump, but now I will surely consider it. Will someone call me a name of some kind, or maybe a racist, because of it?
Favors returned
The contributor of “No strings" claims that voting for Jennifer Kannan will “move us forward with no strings attached." Really? Just look at her campaign contributors. How many favors will she have to pay back? Her "friends" from years as a politician will be lined up at her door after the election, waiting to get their favors returned. Time to move forward with a clean slate and fresh blood. It’s time for someone to stand with the people of Methuen who are fed up with Methuen politics.
Small increase
I can’t help but laugh at the Methuen police superior officers attorney. How can he try to justify these police officers making close to $10,000 a week? Instead of playing the “ha ha, we got ya” game, how about having the decency to agree to a small wage increase like the rest of America? I’m sure they could live on the close to $200,000 a year salary they were making before they tried to pull off this scam on taxpayers.
Smokescreens
Everything President Trump is falsely accused of is a smokescreen, but we’ve seen this story before. When Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee conspired with Russia to rig our 2016 elections under President Barack Obama and still lost, they falsely accused candidate Trump of that. After Joe Biden abused his former position to conspire with a foreign power to make his son wealthy, they accused Trump of conspiracy when he was simply investigating their corruption. Let’s keep America great with Trump, the outside agent-of-change, the one who doesn’t need the job, the independent minded one who is truly draining the swamp.
Waiting list
Sen. Bernie Sanders suffered an artery blockage and was immediately seen by doctors to take care of this issue. Had he been president and fully enacted his health care plans, a regular citizen with the same problem would be on a six-month waiting list to see a doctor.
Direct quote
“This is my last election. … After my election, I have more flexibility.” That is not a secondhand transcript from a shady political operator within our statist intelligence community. That is a direct quote from President Barack Obama caught on a hot mike after Russian President Dmitry Medvedev asked him about missile defense in March 2012. Subsequent to Obama's reelection, our missile defense program in eastern Europe was scrapped. Now Crimea is part of Russia. Democrats want to investigate circumstantial and partisan allegations, why don’t Republicans investigate things that actually happened?