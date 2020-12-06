Too many commercials
We're watching more TV due to the virus keeping us all isolated in our homes. Trying to watch regular shows or football games is frustrating due to the numerous ads that just keep coming. Most are annoying, some are offensive. I make it a point to remember the products those ads are promoting so as not to buy them.
Don't brag
With all the important news of the day, did The Eagle-Tribune really think a story about an assistant press secretary to President Donald Trump warranted the front page? The graduate of Central Catholic High School, a prestigious institution, went to work for someone who lies to the American people and undermines democracy. It's nothing to brag about.
Babysitters
The contributor of a nasty comment about Haverhill teachers getting back to work should be ashamed for suggesting that teachers don’t want to work and that college graduates could take over their jobs. The contributor appears to be looking not for a teacher but a babysitter. Teachers are essential and work hard but are not provided with personal protective equipment, as other essential workers are.
Proper purpose
The last time I checked, Christmas decorations fell under recreation. Using money from a recreation fund to pay for them seems like the responsible thing to do.
Hamstrung
Take away my tear gas and my right to defend myself, and threaten me with the loss of my job and prosecution, and you'll see more than one cop walk away from trouble.
Heartless
What a heartless and cruel post about missing dog posters needing to be taken down. This, plus the fact that someone recently defaced a flyer of a missing dog in Methuen, is plain awful. Who does or says things like this?
Attacks on police
Methuen City Councilors D.J. Beauregard, James McCarty, Steve Saba and Mike Simard need to just go away. They claim they "stick up for the taxpayers" but all they do is attack police Chief Joe Solomon relentlessly. All four of them should be voted out in next year's election.
Vaccine effects
Thanks to Matthew Woodruff for his informative column regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. It was written so well, explaining the effects the vaccine may have. I am glad I took time to educate myself.
One sign
The contributor of the "Grim reality" post is definitely not a pet person. Does one sign really offend people? I see yard sale signs from a month ago.
Leadership void
If only President Donald Trump had modeled scientists’ advice to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash hands frequently, far fewer Americans would have been infected and died from COVID-19. Such an incredible lack of leadership renders him unworthy of a second term not only now but ever.
Risky behavior
In response to "Tough medicine," no treatment or hospitalization for those who don't follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and wear masks? Last time I checked, many people have risky behaviors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, etc. These aren’t recommended practices but people make individual choices, and no one is denied medical care for any conditions arising from them. To suggest otherwise is unconscionable.
Unsolved
Watch for a dramatic increase in unsolved robberies if photo recognition technology is banned. Solving crime with fingerprints is a thing of the past, or for fools.
Diagnosis
Many people wonder why President Donald Trump list the election. As a Republican, my answer is Trump himself. He's been such a nasty person and broken so many laws that I voted for Joe Biden. Hopefully in the future, the GOP will return to greatness.