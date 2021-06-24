Transformation
“Defunding” the police is totally counterproductive. How about “reforming” the police or “rebuilding” the police or “retraining” the police? We should be aiming for transformation not confrontation.
Competency finding
The finding that Jake Kavanaugh is not competent to stand trial is ridiculous. The justice system needs to hold people accountable. I don’t care how mentally ill someone is, there’s no way that hitting someone else with a car, then attempting to cut out their eyes and throat, as Kavanaugh is accused of doing, is not wrong.
Looking back
The pols pushing for an investigation into School Department spending four years ago might recall that four of their colleagues on the City Council were among those who received a full report on the overspending that was done as part of the state oversight initiative. Maybe instead of launching a new investigation, the people pushing for this should ask one of those councilors for a copy.
Government offices
I wholeheartedly agree with Thursday’s editorial about reopening the Statehouse. Now, while we are at it, how about opening other state and federal agencies like the Registry of Motor Vehicles and Social Security offices? I had to deal with a person in North Carolina to sign up for Medicare, and still it isn’t done.
Distracted details
When is Lawrence going to allow contractors to use flaggers instead of police officers? Most of the time the detail officers are on the phone or not even paying attention to traffic. Instead they watch and talk to the contractors in the hole, or on the side of the road.
Repairs needed
Regarding the recent comment, roads in the Riverview Cemetery in Groveland are indeed a mess. The town owns those roads and gets a small amount of money for repair and upkeep from the state. The Board of Cemetery Commissioners has been asking the town to address this issue of the crumbling reads for quite some time. Maybe the recent Sound Off will give them some incentive to start the repairs.
Bumpy enough
I see the city of Lawrence is starting to put out the speed bumps. Aren’t our streets bumpy enough without adding more? Let the police do the job they are paid to do.
Federal election
Don't be fooled, there’s nothing more undemocratic than the federal government seizing control of state elections from the people and the states.
Gridlock
For all the people driving who don’t know the rules of the road, if you have a green light and the traffic on other side of that intersection is backed up, you do not pull into the middle of the intersection, leaving you little choice but to block cross-traffic once the light changes.
Service dog
The elaborate display and tribute for the Braintree police dog was a bit over the top. I’ve been an animal lover all my life. This was too much.
For what it’s worth
Remember that song, “There’s something happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear?” Why are Methuen city councilors giving up on finding out the truth about the $4 million misappropriated in the School Department? No one knows where it has gone.
Final assembly
Congratulations to the Comprehensive Grammar School eighth graders and the staff. The final assembly was a truly memorable event for the students and families. The staff did a wonderful job of making it all happen.