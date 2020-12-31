City's silence
It's about time that a Methuen resident vented some anger, as the city is a disgrace. Being from a neighboring city and following all of the disgusting issues that have been occurring there for years, I've never understood the silence from residents. Where's the outrage, protest and demands made of city leaders? I can only guess they all have enough money to just keep sending it in, only to be abused time and again.
Closed for business
If Democrats cared about relief for Americans, they would not have sat on COVID-19 relief until enough votes for President-elect Joe Biden could be harvested, and they would allow our small businesses to remain open. Democrats across the country are shuttering America's economy. If they want to help the country, they will stop closing it.
Most admired
President Doanld Trump is the "most admired American," beating former President Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the pope, and crushing President-elect Joe Biden. But Biden got more than 81 million votes. How interesting.
Out of balance
The race for two Senate seats in Georgia has cost over $550 million to date. Professional athletes and actors are paid $50 million or more for entertaining the public. But, it took Congress six months to give people devastated by the pandemic $600. Welcome to America.
Loaded up
Don't wonder why President Donald Trump hesitated before he signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill. The Democrats built into the bill tens of millions of dollars for Pakistan, $40 million for the Kennedy Center, $1 billion for new museums in Washington, D.C., as well as other things having nothing to do with helping Americans.
Chinese debts
"Let me see if I get this right: We need to borrow $10 billion from China, and then we give it to (the president of Pakistan), who is a military dictator, who overthrew an elected government. And then we go to war, we lose all these lives promoting democracy in Iraq. I mean, what's going on here?" Were those the words of a Democrat railing on the floor of the U.S. Senate last week? Nope, they were spoken by then-Congressman Ron Paul 12 years ago in a Republican presidential debate. It's now clear that ignoring him all these years has us repeating history.
Turnover
Now that Methuen has turned over the City Council, auditor, solicitor, mayor two superiors at the Police Department, we seem to be rid of most of the bad actors who betrayed the people of the city. Now it’s time for prosecution. We have to punish the officials who used their positions for their own benefit.
Cold shower
I watched my neighbors wash the snow off their cars with a garden hose. I am no Einstein, but even I know that water freezes at 32 degrees.
No thanks
What's wrong with young people these days? My husband and I gave my stepsons and their children nice gifts and money. What did we get in return? Nothing -- not even a card. Next year, they will get coal, and I am donating their gifts to charity. Someone will appreciate them.
Blame the virus
We read daily that people are blaming Gov. Charlie Baker for our economy woes. They blame either President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden for our vaccine woes. How about we act intelligent and blame the real culprit -- COVID-19. Yes, mistakes have been made in the handling of this pandemic, but it is a pandemic. The virus is killing people worldwide and disrupting lives and economies across the globe. If you want to be angry, be angry at this horrid virus. Can we just stop so much anger toward one another? God bless.