Generous tips
I always tip heavily. As a former waiter and current supporter of former President Donald Trump, I have a strong affinity with the working class and know there are fewer ways to better put more money directly into the hands of the true working class. And, yes, I've done so more for waiters, delivery folks and other essential workers during COVID-19. These people accepted risk -- granted, exaggerated -- on behalf of all of us to open our restaurants and bring us our goods. Ironically, I notice my Democratic friends tend to tip 15% or less despite talking a good game about stealing my money to help the working class. Actions, and tips, speak louder than words.
Bike noise
Selectmen in Salem, N.H., need to bring back quality of life to our neighborhoods by instructing the police to enforce the state's rules for motorcycle noise. The law is there, please enforce it.
Next audit
If any police department needs an audit, it’s the one in Plaistow, N.H. A rogue police chief accused of assaulting his own officers, along with officers who arrest people for not wearing masks and making up false criminal charges, don’t understand constitutional law. Just wait for the hefty lawsuit.
Common upkeep
To the complaint about the city of Lawrence's upkeep of the South Common as the only park taken care off, don't forget that it was the same park with 300-plus trailers on it and was damaged as a result. And it was closed for almost two years. No other park was.
Bike riders
I just read the comment regarding dirt bikes on Route 125 in Plaistow. I agree wholeheartedly. Now, if only the Sandown police would take notice of the dirt bikes on Compromise Lane. There's going to be an accident if these kids don’t stop riding in the streets.
Being canceled
Conservatives who complain the most about "cancel culture" are the ones whose political philosophy is based on cancelling other people's rights including a woman’s right to choose; the rights of same-sex couples to marry; the rights of all Americans to be treated by law enforcement with dignity instead of racial profiling; the rights, granted under U.S. law, of immigrants fleeing oppression to seek asylum; or the rights of citizens to vote without having to overcome voter suppression laws. In Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, and even today in Arizona, these self-proclaimed enemies of "cancel culture" are determined to cancel the votes of 81 million Americans. They ignore and even support these assaults but shudder when Mr. Potato Head’s masculinity is questioned, or if six out of Dr. Seuss‘ 62 books are pulled from publication by his own estate because of insensitive stereotypes from a bygone era.
Real criminals
I guess there are no real criminals to pursue anymore. Seeing two police officers arrest someone for not wearing a mask was sad to see. The police need to arrest the people in charge of abusing children for making them wear masks when the science says that they do not need to. Shame on these administrators who flex their power muscles.
Bruises easily
My elderly mother fell down at home, and when she was lifted to a sitting position, she bruised terribly where she was held, under her arms. Imagine someone with a grudge toward a police officer who did this. The officer would be fired, for sure.
Fahey's followers
A cult has come out in force to decry Bill Fahey's firing for cause from his job at Andover Youth Services, as a result of his having been involved in misconduct deemed so serious that it was reported to police, who turned it over to the town. After an independent investigation, town leadership agreed that Fahey needed to be fired. His followers should ask him to authorize the public release of the report of that investigation. It will be interesting to hear what they say once all facts are disclosed.