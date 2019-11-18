Not viable
Gov. Deval Patrick, an Obama minion and the man who almost single-handedly conned Massachusetts voters into electing Sen. Elizabeth Warren to be their presidential candidate, er I mean a senator, just entered the race for president himself. This all but signals the admission from Democrats that the pie-in-the-sky socialism embraced by foolish young primary voters of their party is not viable. Time for you kids to read some books on economics and join the rest of us in living the American Dream for one’s self, instead of trying to steal it from others.
No comparison
I've heard many commentators compare the play in the recent Browns vs. Steelers NFL game, wherein a player ripped the helmet off another player and clubbed him with it, to hockey. Please stop impugning my game like that. The only play that comes close in the modern NHL was Marty McSorley clubbing Donald Brashear with a stick — a play that had McSorley suspended for the rest of the season and charged with assault within a matter of hours. (McSorley never played in another NHL game.) I coach all my kids in hockey but refuse to let them play football; hockey is a much more civilized game.
He doesn’t say
The National Geographic channel aired a documentary on North Korea, which brought to light the fact that North Korea is involved in such criminal activities as counterfeiting money, drugs, kidnapping and terrorism. Isn't it interesting that President Trump has never once mentioned the criminal, corrupt practices of North Korea?
No solutions
It’s the same old, same old with the recent Haverhill City Council get-together on crime, gangs and drugs. Their solution is always more money and more police. How about making the current police force more efficient and force multiplying by using Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Set up a citizen hotline, like is done with all crimes, for citizens to report suspected illegal immigrants for ICE action. Pass an ordinance that requires police to cooperate with ICE when they arrest perpetrators for other crimes but have reasonable cause to suspect they are in the country illegally. It’s plain common sense to anyone but self-serving politicians, who keep their heads in the sand over the real impact of illegal immigration.
Won’t happen
Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants “Medicare for all.” It will be just like President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. There’s no increase in the cost of health care, and you can keep your own doctor. Employers and the rich will pay for it, with no increase in taxes for the middle class. None of that will happen. If this plan is so good, why don’t the politicians go on it? That won’t happen either. They have their own health plan, they can vote themselves raises, while the hard-working middle class suffers. Do we really want the government to handle our heath care? I don’t and I hope the citizens of this country agree.
Audacity
He was an assistant coach of a college wrestling team. He was told a number of boys were being molested by the team’s physician. He chose to keep quiet. Now, he is a Republican congressman sitting in on the impeachment hearings. And he has the audacity to question the integrity of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
The real crime
Welcome to 2019, when defeating Democrats in elections for national office is considered a "high crime or misdemeanor.”
Complete story
A recent story in The Eagle-Tribune about a "New Hampshire man" sentenced for trafficking fentanyl ends with, “This case was investigated by the New Hampshire State Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations." Did an illegal immigrant come over our open borders and get a job spreading poisonous drugs that also crossed our open borders? Like many parents, I got notices this month about deadly drugs in my community's high school. Why on earth would officials, our "leaders" and the media work so hard to not tell the complete story and how to solve it?