Misspelling
Despite it being brought to the attention of Haverhill’s Vietnam Memorial Committee nearly a year ago, the name of Army Spc. 4 Barry Kyle remains incorrectly spelled on the plaque at the Mill Street location. The committee has great plans for this area and will be soliciting funds. Its inability to correct this mistake does not instill confidence in its ability to execute these plans. Not correcting this error is disrespectful to Kyle's memory and to his family.
GOP agenda
A recent article about a meeting of New Hampshire Republicans describes them pondering how to attract younger members. Perhaps the problem is that young people reject an agenda that includes: giving more money to people and corporations who already have too much while opposing raising the minimum wage and protecting the rights of workers; using the resulting budget deficits to slash programs essential for ordinary Americans; pushing a fringe fundamentalist religious agenda that demonizes LGBTQ people and denies access to contraception and abortion; repealing environmental protections and denying global warming in favor of fossil fuel company profits; and opposing common sense gun restrictions.
Move forward
I can't wait for the Methuen mayoral election to be over. Is this what it's come down to? Personal attacks from Jennifer Kannan now substitute for actual campaigning? Kannan and Co. should run on her record. This is the politics of the past. Lets move forward, Methuen. By the way, I like meatballs too.
Hat tip
Kudos to the Methuen detail cop who helped an old, frail man in the gray shirt with a cane cross the intersection at Five Corners at a very busy time of day on Thursday.
Past allegations
When we go high, Jennifer Kannan goes low. To bring up the allegations in someone’s past divorce as a measure against his qualification to be mayor is absurd. Don't forget the allegations sent to the Ethics Commission regarding Kannan’s involvement in the police contracts. I find it interesting that the restraining orders did not show incidents of physical violence. Custody of his children was given to him. Address the current issues in the city and refrain from character assassination.
Baggage
It’s sad that the nasty comments of both candidates for mayor in Methuen lack any specifics as to what will they do for the taxpayers. Both candidates have baggage but only one has been there in tough times.
Perry’s people
Neil Perry’s out-of-touch supporters stand by him even while knowing that he had two restraining orders against him from his second wife. This has nothing to do with what’s "personal" and everything to do with dignity and integrity. Perry’s supporters are so vindictive, all they can see is this man fighting to win a position regardless of a violent past. It doesn't occur to them that women are human beings. If their own daughters, sisters or mothers were frightened for their lives, perhaps it wouldn’t matter. They harp on his painful divorce; every divorce is painful. Not all include restraining orders for the safety of one of the parties.
Try again
The Democrats are flirting with the idea of nominating a pant-suited progressive technocrat senator, one who had to carpetbag from her own state to one with a blindly loyal enough Democratic base that would elect her, as their presidential nominee. Really? After what happened in 2016?
Chinese patents
I don’t want to hear any more about the NBA and China, until we start talking about the president’s daughter and China — you know, the one with White House clearance who magically secured 16 new patents over there.