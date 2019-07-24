Birth certificate
Only in America can people get food stamps and free health care, or drive unregistered, uninspected cars with no license or with a DWI against them, and yet a 66-year-old woman who’s had her driver’s license for almost 50 years needs a notarized birth certificate to renew her license. Not to mention I had to stand outside in the heat for more than 30 minutes just to get inside to be told this at the new Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Haverhill.
Stick to baseball
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the government wasn’t doing enough to help Puerto Rico — not sending enough relief aid. Then he boycotted a visit to the White House. It seems President Trump was right, the governor of Puerto Rico is a thief and liar who lines his pockets with relief money, while citizens try to run him off the island. Maybe Cora should stick to trying to coach. Last I looked he wasn’t doing a very good job.
Not council material
I agree with the Sound Off contributor about Methuen City Councilor Jennifer Finocchiaro. She always has a negative comment and appears to love hearing her own voice, interrupting discussions of important issues. She definitely is not council material.
Leave N.H.
When I tell identity politics peddling, race card playing, big-government and welfare-state supporting Democrats to go back where they came from, I am not being racist. I am just telling them to go back to Massachusetts and leave us Granite Staters alone.
Kannan qualified
I don't know Methuen City Councilor Jennifer Kannan personally nor professionally. I only know of her from attending her campaign meetings and seeing her on TV during council meetings. She was made acting mayor during Mayor James Jajuga's vacation via a majority vote of the council. She is more than qualified, as is why she’s also now running for the position of mayor. With all due respect to the "wet behind the ears" candidates running against her, she is the most qualified choice. Anytime you call her for help, she is on the phone with you for as long as needed. She knows how to get things done without favoritism. She is well educated and is very personable and professional.
Group home code
"Haverhill group home” is code for “getting money from the state and no one is minding the store.” So the occupants run rampant, all while lowering the property values of good, taxpaying citizens. The response of the homes will be that they need more money to better run the facility. Sorry but if you can't manage what you have, then you aren't responsible enough to get more. The same goes for the MBTA, public works, Registry of Motor Vehicles, etc.
Outstanding job
To the Sound Off contributor who stated that Jennifer Kannan should be ashamed for filling in for Mayor James Jajuga while he was away, she did an outstanding job as acting mayor. Several neighbors commented on her professionalism and knowledge. No one else was nominated because she was the only talented person for the job.
You’re racist
You know you’re winning against the radical left when they brand you a racist. If you support the wall, you're a racist. If you support voter ID, you're a racist. If you support deporting violent illegal immigrants, you're a racist. If you support condemning any member of Congress who bashes and hates America and brands America as a fascist country, you're a racist. When you oppose members of Congress who keep ignoring immigration laws, you’re a racist. If you support keeping America great and want this country to succeed, you’re a racist. If you oppose a lawless America, you're a racist.