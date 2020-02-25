Snitches
David Ortiz is a member of Red Sox management now. He shouldn’t be calling people snitches. That is witness intimidation. I’ll bet he doesn't want anyone to snitch about his activities in the Dominican Republic.
Compare resumes
Methuen City Councilor Steve Saba has volunteered more for this city than most. What has Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale done?
City’s money
All the politicians and city people who believe $1 million is a good price for the old Ornsteen shoe property in Haverhill should take that money, buy the old Taylor Goodwin lumber yard land, and make that space something special, from the bridge to the yacht club. You couldn't come close to buying that property for $1 million, so we’ll need more money for Ornsteen. Whatever they get for it, I hope they make sure the money is used on fire stations and city and school buildings, and not put into the general fund. Stop hiding money and use it wisely for the taxpayers.
Outrageous comment
Jana DiNatale’s calling a duly elected City Council member disgraceful, petty and unprofessional, is outrageous. She was illegally appointed chief of staff to Methuen’s mayor, and she continues to embarrass the city. Mayor Neil Perry needs to replace her if he wants the city to move forward.
Urgent issue
With everyone focusing on the Police Department, the people of Methuen have lost sight of the fact that the city’s schools are underperforming and are currently a Level 3. If they reach Level 4, the department will be taken over by the state. How pathetic.
More voices
The 40 people who attended the Haverhill City Council meeting to set up a possible new election voting map is such a small percentage of the voting public. More meetings with information, options, other ideas and more input are necessary to do it right. An agenda to get it done and on the ballot for November is a rush to judgement, as they say. Let's do it right, do it once, and get more input. We all know politicians are going to protect their turf (neighborhoods), not wanting to limit the time they can serve, and they really do not want more people going into the elections.
Losing control
Too bad the people of Plaistow have lost control of their town. The stink from the public offices in Salem, N.H., has rolled up the road and is now wafting out of the town manager’s and police chief‘s office doors. Plaistow residents should take a closer look.
Out-of-state plates
What’s going on with all the out-of-state plates in Haverhill? I live in a complex where there are out-of-state plates on cars driven by people living here. I visit friends and drive by other places, and their cars have out-of-state plates. Have we gotten lax in enforcing the law? Shouldn't we all play by the same rules?
Manual look-up
I voted early Monday morning and was asked for my driver’s license. I asked the lady why, and she said to get my information. I told her I believe everyone when they vote should have an ID. When everyone does that, I will too. So she had to check me in by name, and it worked fine.
Cut ties
“Let it ride?” No way. You don't "buy out" a contract and continue to pay. Enough smoke and mirrors. Voting for withdrawal from SAU 55 gives us choices and local control to begin proactively building our own administration, regardless of the superintendent continuously trying to breach his contract.
Helping hand
On a recent cold, wet February afternoon, my car ran out of gas in North Andover. A very nice North Andover police officer stopped. He made sure I was safe and even offered to get some gas for me. What a guy.