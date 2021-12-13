What voter ID petition?
I am a senior who reads the local paper and watches the TV news daily. Not once have I seen any mention of a petition to pass voter ID in Massachusetts. I believe it was a well kept secret to prevent any interest in making voter ID the law.
Hazard payback
The taxpayers of Methuen should not be on the hook for the hazard pay improperly paid to 346 city employees. Collect the money back from them. If they refuse to return it, deduct it from their salary weekly in an amount that won’t cause them hardship.
Paid to rest up?
I read with part amusement and part disgust yet another example of the public sector residing in La La Land. Methuen approved COVID hazard stipends for cops to “rest up and spend time with families in advance of an uptick in Covid cases.” Are you kidding me? I worked in healthcare through much of the pandemic and never had the luxury of working from home, no less being paid by taxpayers to stay home and “rest up!” I never received any kind of stipend but did contract COVID! I just don’t get it.
Not taxpayers’ burden
Methuen taxpayers are now paying an extra $650,000 due to the incompetence of Mayor Perry, the CAFO, and councilors? No! Call the money back! Then resign and let us get competent leadership, maybe a town manager like in Andover. Shame on all of you.
Why no boosters?
Why isn’t the Haverhill Board of Health doing booster shots at the citizens center like they gave out the first shots?
Not the same thing
False equivalency made against Biden regarding the border. Ukraine/Russia is a military invasion that has nothing to do with our southern border. No U.S. troops have been sent to Ukraine. Also, the southern border is not wide open. The vast majority of immigration enforcement encounters turn people away.
Isn’t it ironic?
It was sad to see someone set the Fox Channel Christmas tree ablaze. I do think there is a little irony in that the tree was fake, like most of the news that is reported from Fox.
At least do something
Doing nothing to fight COVID-19 is dumb. For some, getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. For others, maintaining a strong immune system and treating COVID-19 early and aggressively is the right thing to do. But doing nothing is just plain dumb.
Welcome to NH
To all the businesses we used to frequent in Boston emailing me about deals and asking when we are coming back: The answer is “when all the phony COVID mandates down there end”. So see you sometime in 2023 maybe? Until then, New Hampshire is open!
Answers please
I am sure it isn’t just my fellow Afghanistan veterans waiting, but when will Joe Biden answer the American press’ questions about the debacle that was our withdrawal from that theater? This is a festering national disgrace, and contrary to Team Biden’s wishes, it is not going away. The vacuum of leadership in our federal government will need to be filled in 2022 and 2024.