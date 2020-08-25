Mail-in distraction
There is no bigger sham in America than the universal mailing fraud being pushed by Democrats. It all but ensures fraud in the upcoming election, and it ignores the simple reality that all states already have absentee ballots, which have a verification component that universal mail-in balloting intentionally omits. This year, absentee ballots even have a check box for those with concerns about COVID-19. So why blast a bunch of people with ballot applications often sent to dead or unqualified voters? It’s just more distraction from failed Democratic policies that have left us on the verge of social collapse.
Months late
I read where Sen. Ed Markey was at the former Southwick factory in Haverhill saying he was writing a letter to get workers’ jobs back. Too bad Southwick sold the building the week before his campaign appearance. Perhaps he should have sent a letter months ago, when this was all in the news, and not waited until a week or so before his election. Just another out-of-touch Washington insider. It’s time for a change.
Tax refund
We demand that our school tax money be refunded if the schools do not open and teachers do not work full-time, in person. Bust up the political teachers unions, they’re holding our children hostage. The flu and COVID-19 will start again, and schools will close.
Voter rolls
When the same people who sue the Trump administration to count illegal immigrants as citizens for the purposes of apportionment (the process by which representation is determined in the House of Representatives) are also pushing for universal mail-in voting (not absentee ballots, mind you) and sending 51 million ballots to outdated voter rolls, your radar should be up. If it’s not, maybe you shouldn’t be voting yourself.
Familiar call
Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for “unrest in the streets.” Here go the Democrats again, inciting violence. Remember this because this is what you’ll get in your community if you vote for them. They do nothing but cause trouble and try to ruin this country.
Police logo
The Boston Bruins were caught earlier this month airbrushing a picture of Charlie Coyle sent out via tweet to remove a Boston Police Department logo from his shirt. When exposed, Bruins brass said they felt the picture may have been "controversial,” clearly bowing to the Black Lives Matter movement (who else thinks the Boston police logo is controversial?). The Bruins then named the Boston Police Activities League as the charitable recipient of the 50/50 raffle during Games 3 and 4 a week later. Many cowardly corporations have sold out fans to these digital thought police, but this takes the cake for the most noxious brew of cowardice and hypocrisy.
Attention getting
I was very disappointed The Eagle-Tribune featured the article about the Salisbury businessman and his offensive signs. This racist, ignorant display is obviously aimed at seeking attention. That's exactly what your story gave him.
Drop box
I just went to drop off my "mail-in ballot" and had trouble finding the drop-off box. Where is the signage? Finally I was directed to a nondescript, freestanding box at the bottom of an outside staircase that most people would walk past. Makes you wonder about what political party is running City Hall.
Time to cower
According to one political party, we should hide in our basements, wear masks in our cars, cower from our neighbors, decimate our small businesses and stop all political and religious gatherings -- just like America always does when the chips are down.
Gaming the system
Is it any surprise that teachers unions balked at the state's latest proposal that their members be physically present in classrooms while teaching to remote students? Let's call it what it really is -- an effort to game the system.
Food and drink
Why do you have to order food if you go into a restaurant in Massachusetts and want an alcoholic beverage, but if you order a soft drink you don't have to order food?
National tone
I tend to agree that the sign in Salisbury crossed the line for productive political speech. It was tacky at best and bullying at worst in its characterization of the Democratic ticket. That said, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris savagely and knowingly slandered then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh not on her front lawn but in the U.S. Senate during nationally televised hearings. So while I don't condone this choice of signage, I do think Democrats like Harris have brought the national tone to its current low ebb and should take their due share of ownership of it.
National shutdown
When interviewed, Joe Biden stated that, if necessary, he would listen to the scientists and shut down the economy to stop COVID-19. So, if some states are not having a problem, well, that’s too bad? This shows Biden’s incorrect analysis. Decisions about shutdowns should be made on a state by state basis, not covered in one blanket.