Corporate donation
I see American corporations, such as Amazon, Airbnb, American Express, AT&T and others, cutting off donations to 147 Republicans who protested the election. I also notice that none of these corporations cut off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Barbara Lee, or any of the other Democrats who protested the elections of Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump in the same fashion. It's just another double standard from the ruling elites, throwing dirt on the American working class.
Standing up
Good for Haverhill City Councilor Michael McGonagle for standing up for his beliefs. He hit the nail on the head. The media twists stories to fit its leftist agenda. People are afraid to stand up for what they believe.
No effects
Well, it’s been almost three weeks since Christmas. I celebrated with 25 people of various ages. Some wore masks, some didn’t. Thankfully no one contracted COVID-19. It’s not about the virus anymore, it’s about power and control.
Factually proven
The spread of COVID-19 in crowded restaurants is factually and statistically proven. Social media is a spreader of rubbish. Those who argue to the contrary can destroy this economy with their false beliefs.
Full capacity
I agree with the contributor regarding the overpriced restaurants. It’s time to allow them to return to full capacity, with no restrictions. Soon, at home the price of gas will skyrocket with an anti-energy administration coming into office. The delivery trucks will be paying a fortune for fuel.
Same rules
All states should have the same rules and regulations for voting. Mail-in voting without the proper credentials is not transparent.
Second acquittal
Thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's second impeachment stunt, Democrats will tie up the U.S. Senate during the opening days of the President-elect Joe Biden's administration. There is zero chance that Trump will be convicted by the Senate, and when he runs again in 2024, he'll be the most often acquitted president in American history.
Wrong decisions
Gov. Charlie Baker keeps talking about how much COVID-19 has affected small businesses. Yes, it did to an extent, but the real effects are from a governor who makes the wrong decisions that are hampering those businesses.
No reason
Haverhill City Councilor Michael McGonagle is the only one with any common sense on the resolution about the violence at the U.S. Capitol. First and foremost, there is absolutely no reason for the council to have such a resolution. It's pure politics, especially in light of the fact that there was no such resolution denouncing the violence over the past spring and summer.
New record
This president made history. He was the first president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives twice. It was so well deserved.
Worst enemes
I'm sick of the moaning and complaining about unconstitutional mandates from the same people who then run to get tested without any symptoms. Their actions are driving up the case numbers that lead to the unconstitutional mandates. They're their own worst enemies.
Tough measures
Kudos to the restaurant in Halifax that posted a sign outside it saying, “Gov. Charlie Baker take 25% of your pay." More people need to speak out against his draconian measures before it’s too late and these restaurants and small businesses close for good.