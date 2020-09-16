Line of succession
From what I see, Joe Biden cannot complete a four-year term as president due to health issues. It's clear that his advisers tell him when and what to say. The 25th Amendment says a new president -- the former vice president -- shall nominate a new vice president who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both houses of Congress. Despite what what a previous contributor says, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not automatically become vice president. But it scares me that our country could be run by Sen. Kamala Harris. Think long and hard before you vote.
Wrong doctors
I had heel spurs for about six months. Andover doctors cured me. President Donald Trump had heels spurs for five years. Where were our fine doctors?
Vote in person
Do not hand your absentee ballot to a postal worker, hand it to your town clerk at your town hall. Otherwise it will be thrown out before Election Day by civil servants, or after the election by a team of lawyers being assembled by the Democratic Party to overturn the election this December.
Illegal mandates
Maybe the Lawrence police officer on South Broadway who is the subject of the recent complaint actually upholds and understands our Constitution, and knows that these silly mandates will be considered unconstitutional in the future. Just the other day a federal judge in Pennsylvania struck down limits on how many people may get together at a time. It’s coming elsewhere.
Well stocked
Does anyone else find it interesting that school districts were able to distribute Chromebooks to their students and that didn't create a shortage? Apparently high tech was well-stocked.
Not a treat
Mayor James Fiorentini still wants to have trick or treating during this pandemic. Here in Bradford, we usually get overwhelming numbers of cars from Lawrence and Methuen -- both red communities. Why are we even entertaining this idea? Even if we leave candy out, you know how well that works. It'll be gone in 10 minutes. I'm not comfortable doing it this year. If my neighbors do it, I will feel obligated. But I think it's a bad idea, inviting crowds to neighborhoods.
Responsible party
Joe Biden is not directly responsible for radicals attempting to murder cops and burning cities, but Democrats' rhetoric and desperation to unseat President Donald Trump is the root cause of these issues. Biden isn't the problem, the party around him is. That's why no parent, cop or business owner in America can in good conscience vote Biden-Harris this year.
Age limit
This is the greatest country in the world, and we have two old men as candidates for president. Joe Biden will be 78 in November, and President Donald Trump is 74. No one in that age bracket has the stamina or clarity to handle the demands of that office. There should be a limit of 65 years of age to run for president.
On the hook
Thank goodness the federal government has realized the retaliatory impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign imports and is now going to use our tax dollars to bail out the fishing industry. Now, tell me again, who is paying these tariffs?
Resource center
When is the North Andover library going to open? They've been setting up protocols for months now. Pick up, drop off and by appointment are not enough. The library is a major resource center for people who do not have internet.
Doggone nuisance
Dog walkers in my west Methuen neighborhood are constantly allowing their dogs to urinate on my lawn and property markers. Dogs spot mark, so when one does it, they all do it. I do not own a dog, but I can walk over to their house and urinate on the lawn, right? Maybe I should put a plastic fire hydrant in the street.
Sacrifice
The Houston Cowards, aka the Houston Texans, or any team that would hide in its locker room during the national anthem, should not be allowed to play a game. Six of my relatives fought in World War II. I and everyone I knew grew up to respect the flag and knew what the profile of the flag stood for. You hear these athletes talk about the "sacrifices I made so I can be where I am today." Have them walk through Arlington National Cemetery see the sacrifices others have made so they can be where they are today.