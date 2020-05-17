Spot on
Thanks to each of the contributors to Sound Off on Wednesday. “Between extremes” is the most intelligent assessment of this country’s disparate political philosophies I’ve ever read, and the other writers stated their cases clearly and succinctly.
Reading material
The U.S. House of Representatives just "wrote" an 1,850-page bill filled with trillions of dollars in government giveaways that they plan to vote on, on Friday. What is the chance that a bunch of politicians who can't even read their own emails will read 1,850 pages of anything in three days?
Hands in the till
So, Methuen is facing a $6 million budget deficit? It’s no surprise considering how many hands have been in the till for the last 10 years. Everybody and their mother has had their hand out to take money from the city.
Other priorities
Maybe before conducting “mask patrols,” Lawrence police should ramp up regular patrols and eliminate the guns, illegal drugs and gang violence first, before they violate law-abiding legal citizens’ rights.
Communist state
I know downtown Lawrence resembles Cuba or Venezuela, but I didn’t think we’d be one those communist countries with the new questionable mask enforcement. What country am I now living in? Shame on Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Daniel Rivera. Both are greedy and money hungry.
First Amendment
Did the Methuen police superior officers skip constitutional law at the police academy, or were they just sleeping during that class? City councilors and taxpayers have a First Amendment right. They should look into it sometime — or are they too busy trying to come up with a big raise for themselves?
Out of control
COVID-19 is not the only thing out of control in this country. Take a look at the people in charge. Just remember the meaning of politics -- "poly" meaning many and "ticks" meaning blood sucking insects.
Don't be intimidated
The Methuen police chief and his two compadres are now threatening to sue the City Council for holding them accountable? This needs to end. Mayor Neil Perry should do the right thing and not be intimidated by the chief and his cartel.
Missing info
The column by state Rep. Andy Vargas urging Massachusetts to implement mail-in voting was most interesting for what was not in it. Would he be willing to write another column that addresses security concerns about the chain of custody of ballots and how Secretary of State William Galvin will update the voter rolls in a short period of time?
Wrong priorities
Mask patrols in Lawrence? Please tell me this is some type of joke. Mayor Daniel Rivera has his priorities wrong once again. Maybe it’s time to clean up and patrol the crime-ridden sanctuary city first.
Leaders needed
I cannot believe how low the Methuen police have stooped, as they're now threatening a lawsuit against the City Council and residents for speaking out against corruption in the Police Department. We live in a democratic republic, for crying out loud. We need new leadership. Mayor Neil Perry should step up — or step aside.
People first
Thank God for Mayor Neil Perry. I almost didn’t vote for him but I’m glad I did now that I realize how important our mayor is. Finally, Methuen has someone who puts people over politics. He’s the only politician willing to work nicely with others and make life good for the people instead of himself.
Know better
After reading a recent scathing letter to the editor, I immediately recalled my mother’s voice. She would always say, “You know better than that.” I surely do know better than that.