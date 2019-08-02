Baltimore’s woes
When will President Trump get his act together and do his job as leader of the U.S.? He should stop tweeting insults and racist messages. He was elected to lead this great country, he was not elected to watch TV and play golf at his resorts at taxpayers’ expense. If he wants to focus on Baltimore, he should focus on Jared Kushner and his low-income housing properties there, with income of $90 million over the past 10 years, despite infestations of mice, worms and mold. Trump should start by getting Kushner to clean up his infested apartments.
Educated whiners
If you feel so strongly against Sen. Elizabeth Warren and so and so, why don't you run for president? I wish Sound Off would limit how many people write about political topics about which they know so little. Our world is so messed up — people aren’t parenting because they’re so busy texting or whatever else they do on their cellphones. If we could only go back in time and educate these kids who grew up to whine about politics, we wouldn't just have whiners, they would be educated whiners.
Critical thinkers
Governments don't want an intelligent population because people who can think critically cannot be “ruled.” They want a public just smart enough to pay taxes and dumb enough to keep voting and electing corrupt politicians. Former President Obama spent $800 billion on shovel-ready projects that were never shovel ready and never built. So where's the $800 billion? We had more freedom under Great Britain prior to 1776 than we do right now.
Free insurance
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on the debate stage this Tuesday that “we are not in the business of taking people's health (insurance) away, we are Democrats." She is exactly right, Democrats are in the business of giving "free" health insurance to the rest of the world and demanding the American working class pay for it. Call it "health care" all you want, it is corporate health insurance paid for by American taxpayers, and every Democrat running for president said in the first debate they would give it "freely" to illegal immigrants from across the globe.
Non-factual
The contributor of the Sound Off comment about the “Rally Size” in New Hampshire should be warned about using President Donald Trump’s name and the word "factual" in the same sentence. Anything he says is highly suspect, at best. Even "realistic" is generous. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is out meeting people and answering questions. Trump's rallies, on the other hand, are as staged as "The Bachelorette.”
Background checks
I just watched (unintentionally) a political ad by a self-made billionaire. This Democratic candidate for president was blabbering about gun background checks. He is only truthful in that, more than likely, 90% of citizens think these checks should be conducted. He misleads those less-informed by saying there are no such checks. I would invite him to visit any gun shop or dealer and attempt to purchase one. He will be subjected, as everyone is, to not only having his background checked but also having the serial number on his new firearm recorded. Tell the truth, Tom Steyer.