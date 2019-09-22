Count the ways
Would someone who supports President Trump and plans to vote for him in 2020 make me a list of all the things he has done, not what he says he will do, that have made life better? Are you safer, healthier or prouder of your country? Do you have more money in your pocket? Did you pay less taxes this year? Have your property taxes gone down? Are your kids better educated? What?
Youthful Democrats
I always hear Democrats talking about hope, change and the dynamism and diversity of the young. Now, here they are in 2020 with three Washington insiders who are presidential front-runners (Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren) with a collective age of 225 years and a whopping 83 years of that spent in federally elected or appointed offices. How is that dynamic? It seems like a Soviet party of a past era more than a modern party for young people.
On-call firefighters
The idea that it's perfectly acceptable for Methuen firefighters to lay around doing nothing while getting paid is insane. They should be "on call" employees where they can sit around at home, off the taxpayers’ dime, just like in many private sector jobs. But they're in the corrupt public sector, where they’re paid for spending the majority of their time literally doing nothing, then spend decades collecting a public pension for their "public service.” The best scenario would be to privatize firefighting services, as has been done elsewhere in the country. As for the dangers, did you notice that “firefighter“ is not even on USA Today's recent list of the 25 most dangerous jobs?
Rightward lurch
William Klessens’ recent letter nicely debunked another rightward lurch full of the usual misrepresentations — what we used to call “lies” — by another of President Trump’s supporters over so-called gun rights. The letter in question scapegoated mentally ill people for mass shootings. How reprehensible of the author and other Trump supporters.
Newly involved
I am scratching my head over how Methuen voters appear ready to hand over the reins of the city to a man who has shown such disregard for the community that he has not voted in municipal elections for 19 years. It looks like the strings on this marionette will be pulled by much more politically astute residents looking to get their agenda across.
Accountability
Jennifer Kannan and James Jajuga have been a huge disappointment. It is time for the city of Methuen to stop rewarding misjudgment and put someone into a position to run the city properly. Neil Perry will bring back responsibility and accountability to Methuen. It is long overdue.
Seniors not considered
Neil Perry does not have us seniors at heart. He wants to update City Hall and also claims he wants to expand other buildings. Our question to him is: Where do you think all this money will come from? The answer: Methuen taxpayers who are on fixed incomes. This newcomer has all these outrageous ideas, not considering who will be hurt from them. Obviously his years at Raytheon do not give him any experience when it comes to being concerned about us seniors.
Taking your guns
A too-frequent contributor to your paper from Salem, N.H., strikes again. I am sure he must have written his letter prior to the Democratic debate, and the rants from one candidate proudly screaming, "Hell, yes, I will take all ARs and AKs, and guns used to kill.” This speech unveiled what’s long been known by gun owners: The Democrats want to take your guns. As for the argument that these guns have no place in our society, I disagree. Consider that the citizenry has the right to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic. A government that would knock down your door and force a citizen to defend their home is un-American.
Same behavior
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. We just had two disastrous years with a compromised mayor who was a member of the City Council that passed the outrageous superior officers contract. Are we on the verge of doing the same thing again because we've grown lazy and vote on name recognition rather than research the experience and capabilities of all candidates?