To ‘military priorities’
Brushing off of the potential for WWIII shows a lack of understanding of consequences regarding the situation in Ukraine. Both Mark Milley and LLoyd Asustin have spoken extensively on Ukraine. It's ridiculous to imply they have no concern regarding Ukraine and its real potential to bring about WWIII.
A sad world
I am saddened every day when I see so many of my fellow Americans approve of Trump and Carlson, both of whom I believe are traitors and racists. These supporters clearly show they are themselves unpatriotic. Trump, Carlson and others like them are destroying our democracy. Come out against them.
Another Q&A
Question: Were Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney-Barrett the best choices for the Supreme Court? Answer: No. Question: Were they the best judges we could get if all judges were considered? Answer: No, they likely wouldn't have even been in the running. In fact, many of Trump's overall judicial picks possess "not qualified" ABA ratings.
Supporting a traitor
I would like to have Trump supporters explain how they can support him and others like him who are anti-American. That makes you unpatriotic and anti-American, as well. Trump was ready to give the country to Putin. Supporting him is an embarrassment.
Judge or biologist?
Did you ever think you'd see a nominee for the Supreme Court respond, "I don't know, I'm not a biologist," when asked to define what a woman is? Well, that's what Ketanji Brown Jackson said. What more evidence do you need to know Jackson would be ruling based on her lifelong support of liberal politics and agenda?
What’s more important?
So the same time the Biden administration is pushing for ending Title 42 to make it easier to get into the country bypassing COVID-19 protocols, his Minister of Health Anthony Fauci is pushing fourth booster shots and announcing COVID-19 restrictions against American citizens are coming back? Unbelievable.
Family benefits
Trump, Kennedy, Biden, Paul – members of these families automatically get benefits because of the name. No doubt Hunter played his name for something, but nothing was more blatant than Trump installing his children into high security positions that none were qualified to have. President Biden did nothing wrong.
Right way to see
The submitter saying Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was president is right. That's because Trump, the Russian operative that Putin corrupted the 2016 election so as to install Trump as his puppet in the White House, was in the process of handing over all of Ukraine to the Russians until the vast majority of Americans saw that Trump kisses Putin's ring and gave him the boot.
