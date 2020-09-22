Same risk
Sorry to the submitter of "Vote in person," but handing your ballot to a town or city clerk is even worse than participating the fraud calling itself "mail-in voting." Nine out of 10 clerks in Massachusetts are Democrats, and if you don't think they would love to shred your ballot for President Donald Trump, you're fooling yourself.
Indecent
Today when I heard a Democratic senator who participated in the slander and attempted personal destruction of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family use the phrase "modicum of decency," I almost spit out my coffee.
No paving
The city of Methuen is once again the black sheep of the Merrimack Valley. Lawrence, Andover, Haverhill and many other communities are paving their roads. I haven’t seen any street paving in Methuen. If my car gets a flat, I’ll send the bill to police Chief Joseph Solomon and his superior officers.
Homeschool success
Children have been successfully homeschooled for many years. But there's a difference between "wanting" and "having" to do so. Look up famous people who were homeschooled; there are many sites to explore. Success doesn't just come from the student, it comes from those who wish the child to succeed.
Money trees
I find it comical that Methuen City Councilor Nick Dizoglio, who was also a School Committee member when the schools overspent by $4 million, doesn't seen to have a problem with police Chief Joseph Solomon's outrageous pay. Does he think money grows on trees here in Methuen?
New capital
I've noticed two things: Democrats in Washington D.C. hate our monuments to our founders, and they want Washington, D.C. to be a state. Let's cut a deal: Move the monuments, buildings and the Capitol itself to South Dakota, then let Washington D.C. become a state. Multiple problems solved.
In the dark
I heard that in efforts to prevent Joe Biden from inadvertently revealing his list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees, his staff hasn't shared the list with Biden.
Not Democrats
I've voted for plenty of Democrats in my life, even some in the last election. There are times I can vote for Democrats. But not these times.
Moderate nominee
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was not dead 24 hours before President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell began publicly conspiring about her replacement. Instead of naked power motives concerning the election and judiciary, which are guaranteed to worsen an already dangerous division in this country, let the voters be heard. Let us have a moderate nominee, no matter who makes the pick.
On the sidelines
The Methuen City Council recently had the chance to take a vote of no-confidence in police Chief Joseph Solomon. Eight councilors took a stand. Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio took a knee.
COVID-19 deaths
The world's richest nation, with sparkling laboratories, top-flight scientists and stockpiles of medicines and emergency supplies, just passed the bleakest milestone in the world: 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. The real number is undoubtedly higher and still climbing, all because one man thought honesty would hurt his chances of reelection.
Smart reopening
Unemployment numbers for August tell a tale of two countries, one that is opening and one that remains closed amid forced draconian shutdowns for political, not scientific reasons. New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped to 6.5% in August, 17th lowest in the nation, through an aggressive but commonsense reopening plan. By contrast, Massachusetts' unemployment rate is fifth-highest in the nation, at 11.3%, and its labor participation rate dropped to an all-time low of 62.6%. States using common sense are coming back. Those that are not are entering financial death spirals.
Accused of fraud
The contributor of "Vote in Person" appears to be accusing dedicated, hardworking postal workers of committing both postal and election fraud by throwing out absentee ballots. Such an offense is more likely to be committed by President Donald Trump's lackey post master general as part of his wholesale sabotage of the Postal Service. It's rich to assert that Democrats will sue to overturn the election, when it's the Trump campaign that is suing in multiple states to preserve onerous voter suppression rules.