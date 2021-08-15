Response times
Traffic bumps on many Lawrence streets slow down traffic, but what’s worse, they slow down emergency vehicles. The city should please make these bumps temporary for the sake of those in need of an ambulance, fire truck or police.
Unproven
State Rep. Tram Nguyen recently claimed that only "one provable" instance of Massachusetts voter fraud has occurred since 2015. Well, of course, if no one ever properly checks for speeding on our highways, we’ll have no "provable" instances of speeding. Should we continue traveling on the honor system?
Purple Heart city
Thank you to the Methuen city councilors and all who worked so hard to make this a Purple Heart community. Now I can’t wait to see the signs proudly displayed on our streets. The veterans and families should be shown the respect they deserve.
FDA commissioner
Even though lack of formal approval by the Food and Drug Administration is one of the top reasons cited for hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine in America today, President Joe Biden has yet to nominate a permanent commissioner to lead the agency 200 days into his presidency. Is there really any question where the blame for this lies?
New games
The 1918 Spanish flu disrupted sports and recreation around the world. Players and fans wore masks. Now, 102 years later, COVID-19 has caused the cancellation, suspension, postponement and modification of sports and recreation. It was reported that students felt isolated and had no voice. Why not have a national or global student contest to create new gender-neutral sports and recreation that keeps players separate, and has no hand or head contact with shared equipment?
Missing lawmakers
A group of Texas lawmakers goes AWOL, fleeing their own Legislature to petition the federal government to seize their state’s election laws from its citizens (remember the Alamo, indeed). States clearly must insulate themselves from national trends by strengthening their laws; I'd love to see them pass laws that state that if lawmakers are absent from voting for a certain percentage of the session for any reason, special elections for their seats are automatically triggered. Representatives fleeing their states at the behest of a national political party is a perversion of constitutional government.
K-9 vest
A big thank-you to reporter Breanna Edelstein for the front page article about a Salem Police K-9, Apollo. Apollo is in need of a protective vest to allow him to be safely on the job. Currently he goes to work without a vest. I have total respect for these well-trained animals that, along with their handlers, do a great job for the police who protect all of us.
Sewer opportunity
Haverhill is planning to spend $6 million upgrading and replacing old sewer pipes in a number of neighborhoods. This would be a golden opportunity to begin the process of separating sewage and stormwater systems, while the streets are already dug up and pipe is being laid. While those systems currently would need to be recombined further downstream, if every such project included this upgrade, it would give us a head start toward reducing the overall cost of fixing our combined sewer release problem.
Party lines
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan recently wrote an article, “Building bridges across party lines,” that was almost laughable. Whenever a vote comes up on anything of significance — such as tax cuts, abortion, school choice, voter ID or impeachment, to name a few — Hassan votes with her party.
Proud Americans
My grandparents told stories about World War II — blackout curtains and lights-out drills in case of German attack, and ration coupons to buy butter, sugar and meat. Proud patriotic Americans temporarily gave up their individual rights to support their country. I wonder what they'd think of all this anti-mask hoopla in the South.
Tossed butts
Do people think the lit cigarette butt they toss out their window will magically vanish? Hopefully they don’t have a gas leak and start a fire. What if the wind blows and it goes in their backseat or on their children? Get an ashtray — or quit smoking.