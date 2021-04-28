Music hall
Methuen does not need to light up the Spicket Falls. Any art-related funds should go toward the city's most precious possession, the Methuen Memorial Music Hall. The pandemic discontinued live concerts; there's no sign of when they may resume.
GOP's chance
Regarding the recent posts about party affiliations of U.S. senators from Massachusetts, like many other states, we've had senators from both major parties over the years. As recently as 2012, we had a Republican, Scott Brown, representing the state. So, Republicans should hang in there. It's happened before, and it can happen again. If they can find a moderate, independent thinker, they'll have a chance.
Silencing Carlson
Those on the left will not be satisfied until all conservatives are silenced. Their latest victim is Tucker Carlson. Why do they hate the First Amendment?
Inflammatory
Tucker Carlson and his Fox News colleagues’ only purpose is to inflame and stoke outrage. Their topics needn’t be real or make sense, so long as they get their audience fired up. They aim to persuade their viewers that there is much more wrong with this country than there actually is.
Carlson canceled
I was shocked to read that Tucker Carlson is supposedly racist and anti-Semitic. I've been watching him since he took over Bill O'Reilly's 8 p.m. slot on Fox News, and I've never heard him say anything racist. It's cancel culture at work.
Golden State
Will Smith pulled production of his film “Emancipation” out of Georgia because, as he said in a joint statement with co-writer and director Anthony Fuqua, “We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access.” On Monday, the California secretary of state reported that enough signatures to initiate a recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom have been received, but they must be validated -- the same condition that Fuqua and Smith call “regressive restrictions to voter access” in Georgia. When will they and the rest of Hollywood pull out of California?
Logjam
It's a good thing the current members of the N.H. Democratic Party weren't around between 1774 and 1783. Nothing would've gotten done. They thought it was dangerous to have meetings in a hockey arena. Now they want the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their case. Good thing they weren't around when it counted.
Above the law
Congressman Seth Moulton says police officers aren’t above the law. But can he explain why former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden are?
School opening
Sacred Hearts School in Haverhill has been open and safe all year. Schools in Salem, N.H., have been open and safe all year. Haverhill's public schools have been remote, hybrid or whatever you call it. We have to stop the teachers unions from calling the shots. We need stronger leadership in the city and on the School committee.
Bad apples
To say we need to defund the police is ridiculous. If you get a bag of apples and one is rotten, do you throw out the whole bag? If police departments buckle down on officers known for actions that are racist, prejudicial or violent, and fire those offending officers, the problem will be solved. When the norm is for those officers to lose their jobs and pensions, others will take notice. Let the good police do their jobs