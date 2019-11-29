Anti-Constitution
Rep. Joe Kennedy, like most liberals, frustrated that the working class in the middle of the country rejects their policies election after election, wants to abolish the Electoral College. “The idea is that we have a system that promises one person, one vote — yet the Electoral College doesn’t live up to that promise,” he said. Where was this promise? In ancient Greece? It’s not in the U.S. Constitution, which devised the Electoral College to elect the executive as well as a bicameral (two-chamber) legislative branch to foil the mob rule and factionalism that has destroyed lesser forms of direct democratic government. And Kennedy is running for Senate, the chamber in which every state, no matter its size or population, has two representatives. It too fails to live up to that imaginary non-promise. Democrats have become the anti-Constitution party, they should just change the name.
Inconsistent
Massachusetts is banning flavored tobacco products. Oh, but it will be allowed for sale at licensed smoking bars. We have smoking bars but the state is banning tobacco? Also, people who bring vaping products into the state will be fined. What are the police going to do, stop every car driving into Massachusetts to check for vaping products?
‘For the people’
We hear from Democrats that President Trump is corrupt, and they repeat the old standard, “for the people.” They’re for the people, for the people, for the people — over and over again. What’s been accomplished for the people? Nothing. Democrats have seen to that. They are much too involved in ousting a president who has done more “for the people” than any other. His accomplishments show that, but Democrats won’t mention that. It’s much more effective to shout “for the people.”
Old ways
It didn’t take long for the Haverhill City Council to get back to its anti-taxpayer ways. First they make sure they got elected. Then they immediately raised real estate taxes. Now they cannot wait to start spending those increased taxes, for this and that and whatever. It’s truly amazing that they got reelected. The only member who makes sense to the average homeowner is Joe Bevilacqua, and he should be the new council president since he got the most votes. But because he does not think like the rest of them, he is not "qualified.”
Forgot one
Someone writes to Sound Off about how unfair Democrats were to Supreme Court nominees Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. Both got onto the court after thoughtful questioning about past transgressions, of which they were probably guilty. So, what about Merrick Garland? He never even got a hearing.
Citizenship
We hear about dozens of people arrested for drugs and related offenses. We see addresses and ages, but not if they are citizens or uninvited occupants of our communities. Sanctuary cities, anyone?
Not present
I saw where Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito, Sen. Edward Markey, and several state and local representatives attended Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard’s funeral the other day. Where was Sen. Elizabeth Warren? Was she too busy flapping her arms and shouting her nonsense to attend a hero’s funeral?
Not working
Hey Mayor Daniel Rivera, how’s the sanctuary city policy working for you? Seventy-nine guns taken off the street, while costing taxpayers the time, expense and efforts of 100 officers — all for you. Rivera should make an easy decision to quit harboring criminals in a city with the greatest potential in the state.