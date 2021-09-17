Working for food
I agree with the contributor about panhandlers. They often stand on an island on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen, and on Route 28 at the Methuen-Salem line. Shouldn’t they need permits? What is especially goofy is that the signs often say, “Will work for food,” yet they are about 20 feet from fast food restaurants that have “Help Wanted” signs. What is up with that?
Rehab resistance
Not in my backyard. It seems the noble residents of Andover don’t believe a rehab center is worthy of their upscale community. Could this be a breach in their liberal credentials?
Inflation inflates
Inflation is taking over the economy, with some predicting next year will be worse. Inflation is nothing more than a tax on middle and lower income earners. Be careful what you buy in the grocery stores, and pay close attention to prices. Now, Washington, D.C. wants to raise everyone’s taxes to pay for these foolish spending bills.
Wrong way
While it’s wonderful to see the city of Methuen become a Purple Heart community, like our neighbors, why on earth is the sign at the fire station facing the wrong way to traffic? All the other signs on the street are facing the other way.
Political justice
The fact that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett appeared with Sen. Mitch O’Connell at a venue that he founded, says it all. No matter how hard she tries to deny it, she is political and is making decisions based on her personal feelings. She was very vocal about abortion before she was sworn in, and now she’s ruling accordingly.
Funeral detail
I’m curious, did the city of Lawrence have to pay overtime to all the officers who worked details for the procession and funeral of the fallen Marine? Or were those officers nice enough to work for free out of respect, which would have been truly honorable?
Unmasked kids
I want to thank Gov. Chris Sununu for not having a mask mandate while my grandkids are at risk in school. He’s just another Republican governor without the courage to do what’s right for everyone. He hides behind “personal freedom” while forgetting our freedom to be safe from unmasked people.
Talking to China
It would be funny watching the press secretaries and other White House talking heads tell us it’s completely normal for chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to give operational initiative away to our geopolitical adversaries in China, undermining the commander in chief, were it not so tragic. None of these crooks, from President Joe Biden on down to Gen. Mark Milley, are going to leave on their own. We’ll need to throw them out in 2024.
Base support
It’s disappointing to see Gov. Chris Sununu turning into a Greg Abbott or Ron DeSantis. He did such a great job fighting COVID-19 up until the beginning of summer. He then became a true Republican who shies away from any mandate that could stem the latest variant. It’s time to get a backbone and push hard on masks and vaccinations. I guess support from the base is more important than public safety.
Recovered patient
I am one of New Hampshire’s 8% who caught COVID-19 and recovered. No matter how hard I look, I cannot find hard data on how many people who caught COVID-19 were later reinfected. It seems to me that if reinfections were significant, we’d hear that these folks recovered from COVID-19 should get vaccinated. So why aren’t COVID-recovered patients treated the same as vaccinated people when it comes to “privileges”? Shouldn’t we get a card?