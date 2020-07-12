Too many headlines
I am a non-Methuen resident of the Merrimack Valley, and all I see is the Methuen police and city government having issues. How much mismanagement must transpire before the state steps in? Enough is enough. No other local cities or towns make the news like Methuen does.
Barring entry
For those keeping score, according to CNN viewers, the Obama administration's erecting barriers to keep World War II veterans out of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., during the 2013 government shutdown was a legitimate function of the federal government. However, erecting barriers in 2020 to prevent violent mobs of radicalized, rich white kids from tearing down federal property is the act of a fascist dictator.
Chief’s contract
I am grateful to the Methuen City Council for taking on the superior officers contract and making a tough decision. Now it’s time to focus on police Chief Joe Solomon. His contract needs to be reviewed. He is not a good leader and should be replaced.
Haverhill history
Hannah Duston was a victim of an American Indian raid in 1697 in Haverhill. She had just given birth and was abducted with her child to be sold as a slave in Canada. The baby cried, so her captors smashed her daughter’s head on a rock, killing her. They made Hannah walk barefoot in ice and snow. If she did not keep up, she also would be killed. She saved two other lives when she escaped. People should read their history and learn before destroying it.
What we sacrifice
My son had a birthday last week. We took him and a bunch of his friends to the beach, then had pizza and cake and presents at my house while the kids chased each other with toy weapons. We probably violated a few CDC guidelines in the process, but at the end of the day he said, "That was the best birthday ever." If we’d had a birthday parade, he probably would not have felt quite the same. We do need to take appropriate precautions with COVID-19. We also must account for the very real things we sacrifice in overaggressive social distancing — not just what we are theoretically protecting.
At risk
Kids have to go to school but Roger Stone is at risk in prison. Got it.
Bananas
If the Republican Party does not respond with a call for President Trump's impeachment over the commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence, we are officially a banana republic.
Pink slips
Methuen firefighters, the exact people who’ve been the frontline heroes in this pandemic, whom we all should be applauding and supporting, are now being laid off. Great job, Mayor Perry.
Black lives
Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, supports a violent Marxist group intent on overthrowing our democracy. Black Lives Matter defends violence and wants to defund the police. People who fled communist oppression have strong feelings about her support of this group. Nguyen could support black lives without supporting Black Lives Matter.
Flights
I wonder which will be a greater, more historic flight of economic capital — the current exodus from Hong Kong, or that beginning to flee American cities? Both promise to be eye popping.
Abortion bill
The Rowe Act, the bill in the Massachusetts Legislature that promotes late-term abortion and post-birth infanticide, is on the docket for a vote. With all the civil unrest the past few months, this is going to be a great opportunity for liberal Democrats in the Legislature to put themselves on record to see if they do in fact believe that “all lives matter.”
Not a victim
The Methuen police chief says he refuses to take a 10% pay cut to help an officer keep his job due to what happened to him in 2006. He plays the victim, even though he was twice suspended without pay — suspensions upheld by civil service. He is not a victim.
Name calling
Boo, hoo. Rep. Tram Nguyen is upset because her support of Black Lives Matter resulted in "personal attacks on me and my family." Funny, I don't remember her saying a word in protest as her filthy party slandered President Donald Trump as a "traitor" and slung epithets at the first lady and Trump’s daughter Ivanka. Democrats love to dish it out but can't take it.