Battery backup
On Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris said of her running mate, “The thing about Joe is he has a deep understanding of how the government works." Unfortunately neither of them understand how the private sector works. They both think it's just a battery to keep government running.
Doing good
It's refreshing to read articles on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune that cover so many interesting, helpful activities organized by people who care for our communities. So much good is being done by so many people who do not get enough credit or praise. I'm happy to read their stories, which give us a lift from the daily political and COVID-19 news.
Populist GOP
When you see former Gov. Bill Weld, Gov. Charlie Baker, Cindy McCain, and Bill Kristol voting for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, some people might think the GOP is abandoning the president. Actually, the Republican Party is shifting from the country club version of the past 20 years and back to a more populist Republicanism, like we saw under President Ronald Reagan. Not saying Trump is the same caliber of statesman, but his brand of Republicanism is more akin to Reagan's than it is to Mitt Romney's or John McCain's.
Mask mandate
Rest assured that if Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election, he'll shut down the entire country and order a national mask mandate. People who think otherwise are sorely mistaken. Businesses and thousands of people will lose their jobs and livelihoods.
Sidewalk hazard
The other afternoon, while driving home in Methuen, I saw an Amazon van parked on the sidewalk in front of a senior housing center with its caution lights flashing. No driver was visible. Someone should be ticketed for blocking a public sidewalk. I'll never buy from their company or its partners again.
Similarities
Salem, N.H., is becoming more like Methuen. The police department is a mess, the town manager doesn't know what he's doing, and lawsuits are piling up. Officials should be embarrassed, and citizens should take note.
On ice
I was waiting for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie "Shutdown" Baker to drop the other shoe, and now he has. All ice rinks are closed for two weeks, effective this past Friday. Sports, church services and Trump rallies are canceled, but riots and protests are no risk at all to public health.
Pet predators
I've seen several lost pet notices on telephone poles on the west side of Methuen. If your pet is lost for more than a week, chances of its return are small. Here in Methuen there are predators like coyote and fox. Please take down the signs.
Twitter takeover
There is no more "woke Twitter." Now all of Twitter is "woke" with racists. Shut it down.
Biden's laptop
I haven't seen a bogus, election-year smear story like the Hunter Biden laptop piece since that made-up story about John Edwards' alleged affair back in 2004. Good thing the media squashed that one; hopefully they can continue suppressing this one.
Truth or fiction
One must wonder if claims in the newspaper this past week of Democratic women being harassed are real. That's the cost of the Bubba Wallaces, Jussie Smolletts, Hillary Clintons and Christine Blasey Fords: Every false, politically motivated claim aimed at silencing opponents only serves to cheapen the claims of people actually being harassed. That's why so many Americans are offended by the practice.
Legal strategy
Chief Joseph Solomon taught his part-time officers well. Just like him, their answer is to file a lawsuit. Part time officer Matthew Despins sued, and now part-time officer Sean Fountain is looking for a massive payout as well. The ringleader should be held accountable.
Bar for success
So the early modeling said if we did nothing, 2 million Americans would die. President Donald Trump and our state and local governments, and our private sector, did not do nothing and only 10% of the projected number of Americans died. That means 90% of people who were not expected to have lived through COVID-19 have done so. So where is the bar set for success if that is not it? Is Joe Biden saying he would have singlehandedly reduced that number to zero?
Private police
Maybe it's time to entertain the thought of privatizing the Methuen police. There will be no more unions or ridiculous contracts. Most, if not all, of the good cops will be rehired at an acceptable fair wage. The city can then regain some control.