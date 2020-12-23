Giant snow globe
Thank you, thank you, thank you to all those responsible for the adorable, cheerful, delightful display of Christmas at American Training on Campanelli Drive in Andover. We were delighted with the "Wow! Magic of Christmas and Giant Snow Globe Drive-Through." Thanks to all of the people, including managers, employees, volunteers and children, for such a display of Christmas spirit. What great imagination. The snow globe was ingenious. We really needed that boost of spirit to get us through the holiday.
Blessed night
No matter your religion, no matter what name you use to call him, no matter whom you bow your head to in prayer, no matter your dislikes or differences or fears or want for a better tomorrow, we all need the Lord more than ever this Christmas. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a blessed night.
Poor taste
Monday's Family Circus cartoon was in bad taste. The little girl was singing, "Oh, come let us ignore him." I always look forward to seeing this cartoon, but I have never found it to be in bad taste before.
Travelers
I see Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to ban all air travel from England into New York, but he was silent on the subject of New Yorkers flying all over our country during the height of COVID-19 this spring. Just more hypocrisy from a Democratic governor.
Sidewalk scofflaws
I think it’s time for local communities to do what Boston does and start issuing fines to people who don’t clear the sidewalks in front of their houses or businesses. People are forced to walk in the street. Think of the money local cities could make.
Sheltered kids
A contributor chastises the newspaper for running a photo of a young boy blowing snow. Back in my day, children would help with essential chores whether cutting grass or snow blowing. Now the younger generations are so lazy and sheltered and afraid of their shadows.
Vitriolic letters
Why do you publish letters to the editor filled with vitriol, unfounded accusations and hateful thoughts toward the president and his supporters, all 74 million of them? These letters should be forwarded to a mental health agency.
Rubber stamps
A slew of state attorneys general are suing to break up Facebook and Google because they have become virtual monopolies over social media and search advertising. The best time to break up a monopoly is before it forms. If the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission actually enforced our antitrust laws, these companies never would have been permitted to acquire the likes of Instagram, YouTube, etc. Unfortunately, the government pretty much rubber-stamps mergers and acquisitions since they only listen to the corporations and shut out any contrary public input.
Over the edge
Gov. Charlie Baker can say goodbye to whatever's left of the economy in Massachusetts with his newly implemented limits on businesses. Businesses and business people can ill afford to lose any more.
Costly cable
I just got an email saying Xfinity is raising prices again. When are they going to regulate cable? I remember they said people could pick the channels they wanted, but that never happened. I only watch 10 channels, and I pay for hundreds.