Target extremists
With all of the efforts by the FBI and other security organizations to thwart the extremists out there who trying to destroy our way of life, why not try something different? Instead of tracking hundreds of potential nut jobs, poison their websites with computer viruses. If you've ever strayed to a less-than-moral website, as I have, and had your computer crash, costing $100 or more to fix, you tend to learn fast.
Priorities
I read about the Londonderry High School students stating that climate change should be our top priority in the upcoming elections. Is this what they are teaching kids nowadays? Are you kidding? You mean illegal immigration, the trade war with China, radical Islamic fundamentalism in Iran -- all of this and more are secondary to climate change? Gimme a break.
Quoting Jesus
Jesus never called for Christians to entirely fund the lives of other people. If you read the Bible, you will learn that Christians are to give but "first to those of the household of faith," i.e. those who are members of the church. We are not to "cast our pearls" before everyone engaging in sin; that is psychological enabling and leads to greater harm. We are to teach people to fish for themselves, rather than just "give" fish away. "As a man works, so shall he eat," and if a person works hard and earns an honest day's wage, then they are entitled to the "fruits of their labor." The person who submitted the recent comment must have been thinking of Karl Marx.
ID to vote
Twenty-five years ago, when I lived in South Carolina, when we signed up to vote we later received in the mail a little, typed-up card to show at the polls to prove we had registered properly. Even decades ago, states managed without the internet to run an above-board election. Today, you need valid ID to purchase marijuana, buy alcohol, buy tobacco, or drive a vehicle. But Massachusetts legislators won't make voters show ID to vote. Why are they so afraid of bringing the truth to light? This fall, ID for all.
Good recipe
I read the fantastic letter by Michael Veves, studded with humor. But it was extremely frightening, especially his assertion that more mass shootings are to come. The violence expressed against immigrants lies directly at the doorstep of our president, who incites it with dangerous words. People who support President Trump should be ashamed. Congratulations to Veves for a biting satirical recipe.
Inviting collapse
Now the Democrats are demanding a recession in order for President Trump to lose the election. How can they even think about this, let alone try to get one? Do they really think any real American voter who believes in America will actually fall for this anti-Americanism? They totally deserve to lose everything they're trying to get. The citizens and taxpayers deserve better.
Spreading students
The forces of negativity are trying to seize the narrative about Haverhill’s public schools. The recent Sound Off submission titled “Class sizes” is another example of nonsense being peddled as fact. Common sense and basic math tell me the superintendent’s plan to distribute students in a more equitable manner across the city will work. Repurposing the Saint James School as a middle school -- a smart, fiscally-responsible move -- has opened up new classrooms to hundreds of students who otherwise would have been crammed into classrooms of up to 40 students. The claim that 13 staff members have resigned in the last 24 hours is ridiculous, as is the portrayal of our incredibly hard working superintendent.