Primal instincts
I predict that President Donald Trump will easily win reelection. Why? Because Democrats appeal to our highest aspirations -- love, compassion, fairness, charity, justice for everyone and the social safety net. Those emotions live in the higher part of our brains. Republicans appeal to our basest instincts -- hate, fear, greed, racism and xenophobia. In a contest between the two, our primal instincts almost always win.
Better with food
If I sit at a bar with a beer, COVID-19 will kill me. But if I sit at a bar with a beer and a burger, COVID-19 will leave me alone. Do I have that right? I was never very good at "science."
Inflammatory
Sen. Ed Markey's comments involving the Breonna Taylor case, that she was murdered in her bed, are deplorable. He should be totally ashamed of himself and resign. Obviously he did not hear all the facts, like the grand jury did, but he still makes inflammatory statements.
No riot
All of these riots remind me of the huge riot that happened when an unarmed white woman, Justine Diamond, was shot to death by Mohamed Noor, a Somali-born police officer in Minneapolis after Diamond had called 911 in July 2017. Oh wait, that’s right, there was no riot.
Gas ban
Sales of gas-powered vehicles will be banned by 2035, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. I have relatives in California, and people plan on moving out in the near future. Maybe Newsom should worry about soaring crime and the mismanagement he and his liberal cronies have created.
Robocalls
I am disabled and have trouble walking. What can be done about these ridiculous robocalls I receive? I recently had three calls in the space of one hour. I block the calls but they keep coming in, some even under a hospital's alias. They should be illegal.
Food on site
Can someone please explain what food prepared on site has to do with COVID-19? Restaurants can now have bar seating, but bars and clubs are still not allowed to open because they don't serve food cooked on site?
Close hoops
Has the Methuen ordinance saying basketball hoops have to be six feet back from the street been repealed? Or does it not apply to west Methuen? I see hoops cemented into the ground right on the road, and police cars just drive right by them.
Superstore
I also would like to thank the person who is so upset about the Trump superstore in Salem. I am also a Trump supporter, and I live here in Salem. I didn’t know the store was there until I read the comment in Sound Off. I will be stopping by and grabbing some Trump signs, T-shirts and whatever else they might have that says Trump 2020.
Public opinion
Polls say that voters see Joe Biden as more honest, intelligent, caring and level-headed than President Donald Trump. They think Biden is a better leader. Trump just keeps throwing out outrageous statements to distract you from his failure to do anything useful about the worst pandemic since 1918.
Scorched earth
Everything has been a zero-sum game to Democrats since the time of Sen. Ted Kennedy. Either give in, whether they hold the presidency or not, whether they are in the majority or not, or they scorch the earth. "Borking" of U.S. Supreme Court nominees, Russia witch hunts, destroying statues and American cities, phony impeachments, court-packing schemes -- nothing is off-limits when the spoiled bullies in the Democratic Party don't get their way. They don't need to be merely defeated, they need to be politically isolated until they remember their civics or land on the dustbin of history with the Whigs.
Pay comparison
It's a shame when our Methuen police chief and captains make more money in a year than U.S. Supreme Court justices. And the only decision the police have to make is when to start negotiations for their next contract. It is a crime.
Side of the road
Now that the North Andover Auto School is shut down, because the owner is accused of dealing drugs, all of these poor teenagers who've been waiting since before COVID-19 to finish their lessons are in limbo. They're out the money and have to find another school -- which means they'll have to pay twice, if they can afford it.