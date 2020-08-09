More cutting
The people of Methuen have thus far removed those who made city government a laughingstock. There’s a new City Council and a new mayor. Now, we have one more to remove from city government -- the police chief. When will we be rid of this man who has drained so much money out of our city — money that could have been spent more efficiently elsewhere?
Abundant caution
There were some instructive articles in Monday’s newspaper — about a Lawrence pub owner almost put out of business by what the employment-secure bureaucrat dismisses as "just an honest mistake that cost her a few weeks of income”; about the shuttering of an arcade in Salisbury, following all of Gov. Charlie Baker's fiats leading to laying off 25 employees; and details of business crushing, likely unconstitutional, travel restrictions. It's all out of an abundance of caution, they’ll tell you, but none of these measures negatively affect the bureaucrats issuing them. The cure is worse than the disease.
Piles of returns
New systems always require debugging. This is the first year Massachusetts has provided a universal opportunity to citizens for vote by mail. (It's also the first pandemic of this size in our lifetimes.) Returned ballot applications are an opportunity to remove out-of-date data from the voter rolls. That is a good thing.
Voter fraud
I guess President Donald Trump was correct in his statement about concerns of voter fraud, much to the dismay of Democrats who twisted his statement to read that he’s not going to leave the White House if he loses. On a side note, in reading the story in The Eagle-Tribune, I had to laugh when I read the comment by the president of the town clerks association who said “the least thing Massachusetts has to worry about is voter fraud, we have some of the strongest voter protection laws in the country.” I guess she hasn’t noticed that people like to break laws.
Not the greatest
The current generation of Americans (I call it the “worst generation”) are spoiled brats. They expect results of their “woke” social media teeth-gnashing sessions about the unfairness of life to be politically binding. Otherwise they’ll tear down statues and burn things. We should move to compulsory military service, if for no other reason than to force these children to suck it up and get through something for the first time in their lives, to face adversity that exceeds putting down their iPhones for longer than an hour, and to work for a living to pay the bills.
Gaffe prone
A recent Sound Off contributor said Joe Biden was "informed, intelligent and dignified.” Biden is none of these. He sometimes forgets what office he is running for. He confused his wife with his sister. He stumbles in speeches by saying things that make no sense. His "gaffes" are too numerous to mention. Most Americans know the real reasons that his fellow Democrats are trying to keep him in his bunker as long as possible: It’s so voters will not hear any more of his missteps.
Shut down science
Mercy, I haven't seen anti-science backlash like this since the last time people lied about science to shut down political debate during the great polar floods of 2012.
Mass exodus
If you live in a Democrat-run state, you cannot go to work, you cannot go to a gym, you cannot visit a restaurant, and there are no police keeping your streets safe. Pretty soon your kids will not be able to go back to school. With the mass exodus of legal Americans fleeing these political cesspools, is it any wonder the American Civil Liberties Union is suing to count illegal immigrants as citizens for purposes of apportionment?
Famous name
I am so sick of the Kennedys. The only reason the red head is in politics is because of hia name. If his last name was Jones or Smith, he probably never would have been a congressman. I am already sick of seeing his face so often. He should go away.
No thanks
Bill Burt has officially lost his mind. We should thank pro athletes? The same ignorant thugs who drop to their knees during the national anthem, emblazon their jerseys with "defund the police," cheer on the Black Lives Matter terror group, and fake hate crimes in order to push the Democrats’ lie that the U.S. is a uniquely racist country? The sooner sports leagues go bankrupt, the better off this country will be.
Leftist agenda
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is suing every oil company in America. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is charging legal gun owners for defending their property from an encroaching mob. Now, New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching a politically timed lawsuit against the National Rifle Association designed to hobble its political donating ability during an election year. The left has successfully infiltrated and corrupted the only part of government, elected law enforcement leadership, that remained to keep its radical government encroachment in check.