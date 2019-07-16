Funny logic
I’ve always been a fan of newspaper comics, and I usually turn to them first. However, the antics between the newly established, radical socialists versus the old-guard Nancy Pelosi gang outdo any comics. Just recently, both groups were outdoing each other by claiming our country is acting illegally by stopping people from illegally entering our country, where those people receive health and welfare benefits on our dime. Let that sink in. We're acting illegally by having Immigration and Customs Enforcement detain or arrest illegal immigrants, preventing them from illegally entering our country? The sad part is these phonies in Congress ignore and pass over the 7 million or so immigrants who’ve been waiting years to become citizens under established laws.
What racism?
I agree that President Trump needs to check his data before stating that the members of Congress he criticized were originally from other countries. Mistake, for sure, but where’s the racism in his remarks? If I mistakenly say that you or someone came from another country and were not born in the U.S., then it makes me a racist? I don’t think so. The word “racist” is thrown around to silence your opinion, no matter what it is.
Strange dissent
It's quite strange and most interesting that the three junior city councilors from Methuen — Jessica Finocchiaro, Ryan Hamilton and Eunice Ziegler — voted against Jennifer Kannan to fill in for Mayor James Jajuga while he’s on vacation. Perhaps they are still wet behind the ears and are trying to learn how to cope with the city’s problems and issues.
Identity politics
Establishment Democrats who are suddenly shocked at "The Squad" -- four “women of color,” as they call themselves, who throw around race cards like beads on Mardi Gras -- shouldn't be at all. This is what decades of progressive identity politics has wrought. There are no ideas in the Democratic Party any longer, only ideology and demagoguery.
Leash your dog
As new folks move in to west Methuen, it’s time to remind people that it’s not OK to allow your dog to walk with you or behind you unleashed, so that the dog can pee on everyone else’s lawn and potentially bite a child or another dog. Maybe it’s time for animal control to start coming by in the morning or early evening again.
Ugly but healthy
I agree with little of “The Squad's" political agenda and only roughly half of President Trump's, but I do appreciate the disruptive quality of both parties and the animosity between them. There’s meant to be tension between our politicians and the branches of government they inhabit (for life, in the case of federal lawmakers). They’re not supposed to collude, as we had in the last administration. It may be unseemly, but this ugly politics is actually healthier for our republic than the civil discourse of the Obama years, when everyone spoke nicely to each other and codified all sorts of transfers of liberty from the states to the federal government.
Political attack
Enough already. It was clear that President Trump was attacking two congresswomen who’ve taken to insulting America and Israel from their seats, not all "women of color" in Congress. Rep. Ilhan Omar's rhetoric had gotten so bad, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to formally reprimand her earlier this year. Democrats sound like idiots trying to conflate a clear, direct political attack by Trump into a race-based hate crime. When the facts are on your side, use the facts. When the law is on your side, use the law. When neither are on your side, jump up and down on TV.