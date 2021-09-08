Whose lie is it?
How do President Joe Biden’s apologists excuse his claim the other day that he remembers visiting the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 after a mass shooting when the rabbi says he was never there? Oh, that's right, when President Donald Trump misspeaks, it's a "lie," but when Biden blatantly lies, he's just poor old senile Joe.
Low ratings
I checked sources beforehand, unlike many of former President Donald Trump’s apologists who don't check anything. Trump was the “first president in modern history to never reach 50% approval in a Gallup poll,” reported Newsweek on Jan 19. His supporters are so outraged that their hero lost the popular vote in both elections that they are on their own witch hunt to destroy President Joe Biden in his first year. Anyone can have low ratings for a month, or even after a controversial tweet, but four years is a real accomplishment.
War weapons
“Build Back Better” is a more fitting campaign slogan for President Joe Biden's supporters in Afghanistan, where the Taliban we found living in caves 20 years ago were just left with an air force and the best equipped army in the region. I am sure some of the more modern pieces of equipment are already en route to Pakistan, Tehran and China to be reverse engineered so our adversaries can use our technology against us.
Unpleasant
It’s nice that businesses adopt traffic islands in Methuen, however they need to maintain them once they’re overgrown. At the intersection of Pleasant View and Pleasant streets, the grass is so high it obstructs the view when trying to pull out onto Pleasant. This is a safety hazard.
Appoint the chief
We finally have a mayor in Methuen who’s doing a super job, and yet we get constant negativity from Methuen City Council Chairman Steve Saba. Call a special meeting to appoint the new chief, and knock off the baloney.
Just quit
In response to the contribution “Political heat,” past administrations did not avoid the situation in Afghanistan. They had the brains to know what would happen if they just left. President Joe Biden got service people killed, stranded God-knows-how-many others, and left the enemy with our own weaponry.
Mixed-up priorities
What an embarrassment, Americans are stranded in Afghanistan due to President Joe Biden's incompetence, and he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want us to talk about hurricanes and $5 trillion spending boondoggles. Every Democrat in America going along with this should be removed from office, by November 2022 or sooner, via impeachment.
Stranded or not?
Two weeks ago White House press secretary Jen Psaki admonished the press not to call Americans unable to get out of Afghanistan "stranded.” Now she is chastising the press for calling the same people, who are undeniably stranded, and who the Taliban are refusing to let leave without their demands being met, "hostages.” In a few weeks, when the Taliban start killing people, will the press be allowed to call them dead?
Dodging questions
American citizens were left behind in a country now run by terrorists, and the president repeatedly refuses to answer questions about having done so. Instead he talks about solar panels and hurricanes. Where is the press? Where are the impeachment hearings? This is the most obscene thing I’ve seen from our government. We need accountability and new leadership to rescue our people.