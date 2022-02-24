Accident waiting to happen
The intersection at Hampstead and Salem streets in Methuen is still terrible. Even my very tolerant wife thinks so and asks me to “go another way” to avoid the new four-way. I hope accidents are being tracked by the town and compared to the previous configuration’s record. I have doubts it will.
Get to root of problem
Mail service in Lawrence is a joke. The government should be looking into it. Some workers are rude when you call looking for your mail that hasn’t been delivered. It’s an ongoing problem.
Safety suggestion
At a recent accident on Main Street in Plaistow, police didn’t put a barricade at a nearby intersection to stop vehicles from speeding toward the accident site, which is exactly what happened. Luckily, there was not another accident. Maybe the Highway Department could do this another time?
Bottle bill politics
Your article on the bottle bill was the usual politics. Nothing was mentioned about how much more money would be flowing into the politicians’ slush funds if the deposits were raised. Make the deposit $1 per container and you will see a real cleanup.
One good reason?
Could somebody give me one good reason for same-day voter registration? All anybody has to do is go to their city for town Hall any time it’s open and register.
Fight for freedom
I think a lot of Americans who think that freedom fighting is about not wearing a mask to Costco are about to learn something from the brave people of Ukraine.
Get sessions under control
I spent another evening watching the Methuen City Council meeting. It was three-plus hours and 3+ hours and Councilor Finnocario had a comment or concern about every item. These meetings have become ridiculous and something needs to be done.
More than a few minutes
To the author of “Freedom, at what cost?” No, wearing a mask for 15 minutes isn’t too much to ask. Asking little kids to wear them for seven hours a day, and separating them from each other, is too much. That’s our issue.
Adding things up
Trump’s failures far outweigh his accomplishments: his disastrous response to the pandemic, the damaged global image of the United States, the autocratic rhetoric that hurt our democracy, the highest national debt since WWII, and the instigation of the insurrection, to name a few.