Now they complain
It's sad that not one Methuen city councilor batted an eye when Chief Joseph Solomon rewarded two sitting councilors with positions in the Police Department. Yet, they are all concerned with a soon-to-be-former School Committee member being hired by the new mayor. It looks like sour grapes to me. It’s time to go, Jennifer Kannan.
Patriotism
So, a Sound Off writer thinks Michelle Obama is unpatriotic for saying she’s proud to be an American again? I ask you what’s the difference between “Make America Great Again?” None. While we’re at it, let’s not forget the coat that First Lady Melania Trump wore to the southern border with the slogan “I really don’t care, do you,” to visit children in cages.
Letter reader
Michael Veves wrote a masterpiece in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune. Never in 30 years of reading this paper have I seen someone recap letter writing the way he did. He takes on vast assumptions and lies by Trump supporters who are frequent letter writers. I started to laugh thinking of him pinning up these letters on his wall and just waiting for the right time to launch. I don't know him personally, but I say, go get 'em, Michael. Don't give these people an inch.
Corruption’s seeds
I found a headline in last Sunday's Eagle-Tribune misleading by omission. It said, "Former official loses appeal.” The "former official" in question is former House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi. He was arguably the second most powerful politician in the state, behind the governor, and was the third straight Democratic speaker to be indicted in office. Clearly the corruption from the power of the office, endless terms in the seat, and one-party politics of Massachusetts combine to be just too strong to resist. The story is as much (or more) about the office as it is those who occupy it.
Looking different
If the goal of Amanda Bynes, Justin Bieber, Mike Tyson, Post Malone and all others with face and neck tattoos is to look different, boy, do they ever. It's official — the world has turned upside down.
Explaining
Joe Biden has some serious explaining to do concerning his son's business dealings and his meddling in them, if he expects my vote.
Inspiring words
Yes, I’ve listened to President Trump's speeches. And I hear things such as this, from his inaugural address: "It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget — that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator." Isn't that inspirational? Or are you too busy screaming “orange man bad” to listen?
Riddler
Here's a riddle: Who compulsively lies, belittles others, is egotistical, never says he’s sorry, swears habitually, blames others when something goes wrong, abandons lifelong friends, manipulates, has no solid religious belief, is unethical, is obese, likes junk food, doesn't read much, and admires dictators? If you said Joe Biden, you guessed wrong. If you said Vladimir Putin, you’re still wrong.
Love it or not
When President Trump was elected, conservatives whined about how the Democrats lost and needed to suck it up. Now marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, and suddenly we need to "hear from both sides." Either you love our democracy or you don’t. Local Republicans have all too eagerly revealed their inconsistent ways.