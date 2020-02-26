Cut ties
“Let it ride?” No way. You don't "buy out" a contract and continue to pay. Enough smoke and mirrors. Voting for withdrawal from SAU 55 gives us choices and local control to begin proactively building our own administration, regardless of the superintendent continuously trying to breach his contract.
Helping hand
On a recent cold, wet February afternoon, my car ran out of gas in North Andover. A very nice North Andover police officer stopped. He made sure I was safe and even offered to get some gas for me. What a guy.
Forgot something
I just read a letter to the editor from Michael Veves, and he seems to be losing his touch. All of his letters contain four main points: he was an educator; his advanced degree makes him smarter than those who disagree; Republicans are bad; and Christians are very bad. For the first time in many years, his last letter forgot to say how bad Christians are.
Too many captains
The Methuen City Council wants to reduce the number of police captains from five to three. They tried once before but the mayor, James Jajuga, wouldn’t allow it. Of course his son is one of the captains. Right away the police union threatens a lawsuit. It’s ridiculous to have five captains. Taxpayers of Methuen are the ones being hurt.
Who’s paying?
Is out-of-district money backing Shaun Toohey and Maura Ryan Ciardiello for Republican State Committee? The other day, I got a robocall from Foxborough. Yesterday I got a mailer urging me to vote for them, but it did not say who paid for the mailing. Who’s funding their campaigns, and how much is being spent?
Dangerous advice
The contributor of “Don't be alarmed” is way off. Carbon monoxide is generated by exhaust; you can still have heat and hot water but an exhaust leak will fill a building with carbon monoxide. This writer is spreading very dangerous misinformation and obviously knows nothing of heating systems.
Response team
With the coronavirus killing thousands of people and threatening to tank the global economy, I feel like more people should be talking about the fact that President Trump fired the entire pandemic response team two years ago and didn't replace them. How’s the economy working out for you?
On the hook
Neighbors of Quincy Street came forward with complaints about safety two years ago. Police were called numerous times to a sober house. City officials told us there were numerous code violations and fines would be enforced. Now, taxpayers must pay $48,000 in attorney fees as part of a settlement negotiated under the previous mayor. City councilors learned about this from a Facebook post by a superior officers union representative. How can we count on the city solicitor and mayor to represent us in the future?
In the loop
Methuen reaches a deal to settle a lawsuit with a sober home. City councilors had to hear about it on social media. Yet, the Police Department already knew about it. That’s probably because the settlement was put together by former Mayor James Jajuga.
Intolerant left
The far-left is calling for the scalp of uber-liberal Chris Matthews for comparing the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders to the rise of national socialism in Germany in the 1930s. As indelicate as that comparison is, there are tendrils of validity — more than most comparisons of President Trump to Nazis by these very same new critics of Matthews who regularly call the president and his supporters white supremacists and racists. More broadly, it’s instructive watching how cannibalistic the cancel-culture on the left has become. The louder they decry criticism of their intolerant tendencies, ironically, the more they turn them into reality.