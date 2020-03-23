No assurances
President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to reassure the nation during the Great Depression, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” When a reporter asked President Trump what to say to a fearful nation during the current crisis, he verbally attacked and insulted the reporter. Trump offered no assurance, hope or leadership.
It’s relative
Watching the stock market is horrifying. If the Dow falls any further, it could reach the highest levels it reached under President Obama.
Bad news
I wish the TV networks and cable stations would keep off the air Govs. Gloom and Doom, better known as Govs. Charlie Baker and Andrew Cuomo. Please give time to Gov. Chris Sununu, who is positive, upbeat and thinking out of the box through this crisis. What a breath of fresh air.
Leave a tip
Many restaurants are offering discounted prices for customers who order take-out during this shutdown. Don’t take it. Instead pay full price. And, to help out, leave a tip.
Self promotion
For Salem Fire Department officials to make a public statement that three employees were “potentially” exposed to someone with COVID-19 is beyond unprofessional. Fire Department officials are well known for self-promotion tactics as a tactic in preparation for negotiations, but this is a new low. A public official with no proof making alarmist statements about a dangerous virus during a national emergency to promote their own importance is lacking in judgement and common sense. Sensationalizing this statement in Page One headlines is equally disturbing.
Absorb and adjust
While we’re seeing economic disruption, there are emerging opportunities as well. Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Companies like Instacart (which remotely shops and delivers groceries to your door) and Grubhub are short of staff. I hope those who are most negatively affected by the coronavirus find their way to those jobs, and Americans start using those services so as not to flood our healthcare system by going out themselves. Resilient societies absorb and adjust — even when it’s painful.
Campaign speech
I turn on the TV to get an update on the virus, and there’s President Trump talking about himself and his salary. What’s going on? It sounds like a campaign rally. Wake up, America.
Limits
The market where I shop in Haverhill says they get deliveries every day. But I was there every day last week, and I didn’t see any new supplies. They have no toilet paper, no Lysol, no hand sanitizer, no chicken. The store should limit one product to a customer if people are hoarding.
Out of turn
It is the height of irresponsibility for an elected official to make a public statement professing a “reason to believe” there is or are people within their community who are positive for COVID-19 without any proof. If Methuen City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro wants to speak on behalf of an administration, she should run for mayor.
Deplorable tweets
Anyone who thinks the country has united politically to solve this COVID-19 problem hasn’t seen Twitter. After 10 minutes, you’ll have seen more left-wing bile than you can stomach. Maybe the right-wingers were as bad during the Obama years and I missed it, but the true deplorables now are the majority of people tweeting, spewing hate and base insults at others just because they don’t share their political affiliation.