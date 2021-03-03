Different purpose
Republicans used budget reconciliation to dole out giant tax breaks to corporations and the richest. Democrats used budget reconciliation to help save lives and the economy. It’s a difference in values.
Canceled books
Poor Dr. Seuss must be rolling in his grave. Enough is enough with this cancel culture. What’s next, the Grinch and Cat in the Hat?
Party first
The disagreement between N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Maggie Hassan on how the COVID-19 relief package should be distributed to the states is just another example of her allegiance to party first and New Hampshire citizens second. She votes party-line all of the time, no matter how it affects N.H. citizens. Remember the tax cut? It saved me $1,600 per year. She voted against it. Voters need to remember this next year.
Prepackaged
President Joe Biden still hasn't held a press conference. When will he answer questions that aren't pre-screened? When will he address the press? When will do anything without a teleprompter?
Not participating
If red states are again going against the federal guidelines on fighting COVID-19 -- Texas, Mississippi, Florida and others -- maybe when it comes to vaccine distribution they should get put back of the line.
Excuses
What's the next reason teachers in Massachusetts won't return to work? I'm sure they'll have something else in mind now that they can get the vaccine.
Accomplishments
President Joe Biden has done more than President Donald Trump in the last month? You’ve got to be kidding me. I can’t get an appointment for a vaccine, but he’s playing Mario Kart, napping, starting another war, opening the borders, killing jobs and causing my fuel prices and utility bills to rise.
Lone star
Finally another common-sense state is opening and ending the unconstitutional mask mandate. No one wonder everyone is moving from California to Texas.
Methuen clinic
Thank you, Mayor Neil Perry. My husband received his first COVID-19 vaccine at the Loop, and it was well executed and pleasant. I saw the post on Facebook and immediately booked an appointment for him. I only hope more doses are sent to a Methuen, considering it's a red city for coronavirus.
Trash day
I want to thank the people who collect the trash in Haverhill on Tuesday. The wind was blowing, and trash and trash barrels were all over the place. They did a great job cleaning up and taking out the trash. Thanks to those great workers.
Golden Trump
One of the biggest attractions at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference was a golden statue of President Donald Trump. Not exactly Mount Rushmore, but it was certainly symbolic for Trump cultists. I wonder if they ever read the biblical story of the golden calf? That didn't end too well, did it?
America's decline
I am curious to hear from some of your readers (and editors) who support President Joe Biden and Sens. Ed Markey and Jeanne Shaheen: Is what's happening to our country, with the support of all three of the above, what you wanted? Pipeline workers are out of jobs, a border crisis is reignited, fuel prices are climbing, lockdowns continue, and big tech is suppressing political speech. Or maybe you were just fooled by the Democrats and their cardboard cutout of a candidate? We sure weren't but your fellow Americans have a right to know where their neighbors heads are during this nadir in our country's history.