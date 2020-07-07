Many offenses
I agree with removing the Hannah Duston memorial from Haverhill because it “offends Native Americans,” but only if along with it the Pearl Harbor memorial is removed, as well, because for sure it may offend those of Japanese descent.
Low life
God is watching the person who stole flowers from a grave site at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Haverhill. There’s not much lower than that.
Bigger statue
Although I am sympathetic to the plight of Native Americans, I think that all Hannah Duston went through — namely, the killing of her child, the torture and all the embarrassment she endured. She deserved a larger statue. I think this latest epidemic of trying to erase our history is ridiculous. Think back, not long ago, when our enemies campaigned to erase history in their own countries. The same totalitarianism could occur in our fine country. The so-called progressives are certainly heading in that direction.
Time to change
The Methuen police chief has continuously been involved in controversy. One story, I could dismiss. However, when story after story about questionable behavior are exposed, there has to be a basis for an inquiry. Chief Joe Solomon does not represent the city’s best interests. It’s time for change.
Dismisses and demeans
Right now there is a movement in our free and equal society that attempts to acknowledge a particular group that has been oppressed for hundreds of years by legislative, institutional and societal means. How can “all lives matter” or “blue lives matter” if, in fact, Black lives do not matter? Exclaiming “all lives matter” during this time only demeans, dismisses and denies the ongoing and present struggle for equality. Injustice anywhere, is injustice everywhere.
Small city, big pay
How sad is it that this small city of Methuen has one of the highest paid police chiefs and superior officers? Thanks to former Mayor Stephen Zanni. The City Charter gives the City Council power to reorganize and to cut any budget.
Rally stories
Welcome to the new news cycle: President Donald Trump announces a rally date, followed by a week of reports telling people, “Don’t go to the rally or you will die!” Then comes a week of stories saying, “Look at how few people went to the rally.” This is modern journalism at its lowest.
Marxist roots
In a 2015 video, Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, describes herself and another organizer as “trained Marxists.” Why would anyone donate or hang a banner in favor of people who want to disrupt our country and rebuild it with their philosophy? People need to do their own research.
Gloom and doom
All of the people who have been completely wrong in their morbid, gloom-and-doom predictions about COVID-19 should have the good grace to at least shut up now, instead of wagging their fingers in our faces about masks and trying to stop the reopening economy.
Out of control
Isn't the voting in this country corrupt enough? I guess not. Now, Gov. Charlie Baker signs a bill to allow voting by mail, and now, voting will be out of control. Baker should join the Democratic Party because that's what he is. I wonder if there are any decent politicians out there who want to do the right thing and protect our voting system. I doubt it. It seems all they are concerned about is keeping their seats.
Mindless mobs
Vandals trashed a statue of Fredrick Douglass in Rochester, New York, on Independence Day. Statues of Abraham Lincoln and the all-Black Massachusetts 54th Regiment were vandalized in Boston. These children are not protesters, they are a mindless mob. Most of us are now wondering if we've reached the tipping point where there are more people in our country who don't read books than those of us who do, and if so, how we can recover?
Damaging decisions
I hope these mayors and governors overreacting to COVID-19 cases (not hospitalizations) whenever the left-wing bureaucracy waves its wand of science in our general direction to slow President Trump’s economic recovery will realize the damage they are doing. My family regularly vacations across the East Coast. This year we won't leave New Hampshire for fear of unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats shutting down any other state on us mid-vacation. I hope these politicians and bureaucrats, who have no fear for their job security, realize just how damaging their decisions are to small businesses.