Follow the rules
Everyone is tired of the virus. The problem is, it is costing us greatly. If it wasn't for the change in figuring out the stage we're in, we would be in red, as we were before. People should follow the instructions, and we wouldn't have all the new rules thrown at us. Just wear a mask, wash your hands, stay six feet apart, and follow the arrows on the stores' floor.
Freedom lovers
If so-called adult Americans are upset with the contributor who went to New Hampshire and will be having 11 people over for Thanksgiving, maybe they should move to North Korea or Venezuela. Whatever happened to America and her freedoms?
Competence
On the stock market, the Dow Jones Industrials Average just hit 30,000 because we're about to get a competent president. In the United States, the death toll from COVID-19 just hit 260,000 because right now we don't have one.
No enforcement
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to shut his mouth and take a lesson in constitutional law. How dare he blast the New York City police for not enforcing the 10-person limit when he doesn’t enforce laws when it comes to illegal immigration.
Commanded
The Commandments state, "Thou shalt not kill." That's exactly what it means. Of course every woman has a right to do with her body what she wants but not to murder, destroy or kill her unborn baby, which is God's creation within her.
Time for prayer
When does it end? What do we do next? This killer virus that has infected the entire world is an enemy we cannot destroy. In this time of danger and uncertainty, trust in God, pray without ceasing as never before. He will hear your every prayer and answer according to His will.
Disgraceful
I'm over 70 and I am embarrassed by the whining and pouting of alleged adults who are outraged at being restricted by masks and travel limitations. World War II veterans are twisting in their graves. What disgraceful behavior.
Go to work
Haverhill teachers want to be considered essential. Essential workers have gone to work every day during the pandemic without complaint. If teachers don't want to go to work, they should step aside. Plenty of recent college grads would gladly take their jobs.
Limited information
Residents of Club Meadowbrook were informed via email about the presence of the coronavirus but the management company said they cannot tell us who it is. Residents are frantic. We want to at least know a building number. Also, many elderly don't have computers so they did not know. What is our recourse? Social distancing?
Extra fees
We just received our utility bill from the town of Salem, N.H. I'd like to know why there are administration fees added to the statement. Don’t our real estate taxes cover the payroll of these workers?
All's quiet
Has anyone else noticed that the riots, Black Lives Matter rallies and anti-racism commercials have all stopped? It’s almost as if they were election tools or something. I know the rest of you are just as shocked as I am.
Where's proof?
"Charges (of election fraud) require specific allegations and then proof," wrote yet another judge. Why don't President Donald Trump's attorneys make specific allegations and present proof? Because there are real consequences for lying in court. It's not like tweeting or stoking your fans at a rally.
Civil immunity
If you want to know why COVID-19 relief is tied up in Congress, it's because Republicans demand civil immunity for corporations so they can expose employees to COVID-19 without repercussions. Democrats, on the other hand, don't think you should have to die for your paycheck.
New president
What an odd time in our country when a man who barely campaigned for president, and who no one in the country actually wants to be our president, is about to become our president. He couldn't get a rally of more than 10 people together but Joe Biden miraculously found the votes when and where he needed them.