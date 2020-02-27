Intolerant left
The far-left is calling for the scalp of uber-liberal Chris Matthews for comparing the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders to the rise of national socialism in Germany in the 1930s. As indelicate as that comparison is, there are tendrils of validity — more than most comparisons of President Trump to Nazis by these very same new critics of Matthews who regularly call the president and his supporters white supremacists and racists. More broadly, it’s instructive watching how cannibalistic the cancel-culture on the left has become. The louder they decry criticism of their intolerant tendencies, ironically, the more they turn them into reality.
Stepping backwards
Towns in the Timberlane Regional School District will be voting on the exit from the SAU 55 based on the fallacy of “local control,” which they already have. Nationwide small towns and communities are moving to shared services to share costs and facilities. New Jersey is working to have 300 small school districts regionalize with surrounding communities. The only winner in this exit will be Hampstead.
Pay the bill
I think the Methuen Police Superior Officers union should fork over the $48,000 bill for the sober house settlement. In the City Council's defense, its members weren’t aware of the sober home and learned about it by social media. Typical Methuen.
Predictable points
Hear, hear to the Sound Off writer, “Forgot something,” who addresses a regular letter writer. For quite some time, I don’t even bother reading the referenced writer. You know what’s coming. He is so predictable, there’s simply no point. It’s sad in a way. He seems so angry.
Self-interested
The loud wailing about Methuen City Councilors Steve Saba and James McCarthy obviously comes from longtime pols who feed at the public trough. Clearly they’re only interested in protecting their self-interest, instead of the taxpayers’ best interests. Keep up the good work, Steve and James, the taxpayers appreciate it.
Limited vision
I often wonder why Sen. Bernie Sanders and his followers never see the insight, knowledge, creation and ideas necessary to build, enlarge and put thousands of people to work. They do not envision corporations as producing, they only see the money.
Uncaring
They put new signage up at the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in Haverhill. Either drivers can’t read, aren’t paying attention or just don’t care. I hope the police keep ticketing those who don’t obey the new signs before someone gets seriously hurt or worse.
City’s responsibility
It’s amazing that Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera has eluded responsibility in the Columbia Gas explosions. He is CEO of the city and responsible for everything that happens within its public domain. Columbia Gas is contracted to provide a service. It’s the city's responsibility to ensure professional oversight of work done by contractors. Final approval of all contractor work is managed by the city. When Columbia Gas made mistakes, it was the responsibility of city professionals, and the procedures they should have had, to catch them before anything was approved. That wasn't done, and that is on Rivera.
Endorsement
The news from Wednesday to registered Democrats: "Longtime black congressman endorses Joe Biden, encouraging other minorities in South Carolina to vote for him." The news from Wednesday to everyone else: "79-year-old man who has been in Congress since before the Clinton administration endorses 77-year-old man who, besides the last four years, has been living in elected office in Washington since the Nixon administration.” Clyburn endorsing Biden might be big news to identity-politics-loving Democrats, but to the rest of us it's just one swamp dweller endorsing another.