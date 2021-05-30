Bruises easily
My elderly mother fell down at home, and when she was lifted to a sitting position, she bruised terribly where she was held, under her arms. Imagine someone with a grudge toward a police officer who did this. The officer would be fired, for sure.
Fahey's followers
A cult has come out in force to decry Bill Fahey's firing for cause from his job at Andover Youth Services, as a result of his having been involved in misconduct deemed so serious that it was reported to police, who turned it over to the town. After an independent investigation, town leadership agreed that Fahey needed to be fired. His followers should ask him to authorize the public release of the report of that investigation. It will be interesting to hear what they say once all facts are disclosed.
For the people
The contribution "Voting Rules" continues the conservative practice of conflating unrelated issues, combined with blatant lies. The For the People Act has nothing to do with immigration and does not call for ballots (or even absentee ballot applications) to be sent to every household. It does call for all registered voters, whose citizenship has previously been confirmed, to have the option of using mail-in voting.
It happened here
Imagine if you lived in a country where the seat of government was attacked. Police officers responsible for protecting this capital were beaten, and some died. The second highest official of this government and its legislators had to be rushed from their chambers to protect their lives. Then, following this horrific event, imagine that half of those legislators decided not to even hold an investigation to find all who were responsible for this heinous act. Would you believe this could happen in the United States of America?
No bonuses
I've owned a child care center for many years and have never had a problem getting staff -- until now. With the ease of collecting unemployment and the extra $300 federal bonus, people do not want to go back to work. This is a problem for parents looking for child care. Without enough staff, we will not be able to take children even though we have availability. Get people off unemployment and back to the workforce. Make them responsible to actively search for jobs. Stop giving bonuses, or not only will our business be affected but families will not have child care.
Crime surge
Is it just me or did anyone else notice that crime in Boston has spiked since ultra-liberal Mayor Kim Janey became acting mayor? Welcome to President Joe Biden’s defunded America. All the news lately is about shootings, day and night, in Boston.
Wildlife pays
Idaho has a law that allows the wolves to be hunted, trapped and killed -- including mothers and cubs in their dens. This is outrageous. Wolves are a critical link in sustaining healthy ecosystems. Their extermination would disrupt this balance in ways that will be far more harmful than the loss of a few sheep. Already, there are only 1,200 wolves in the entire state. Why is it that wildlife pays with its life for mankind's selfishness? If we would stop taking their habitats, they would not be going onto ranches and killing livestock.
Misbehavior
The misbehavior of parents who showed up at the Timberlane Regional School Bossed meeting, by refusing to respect the current expectation to wear masks at public meetings, represents the worst kind of role modeling. Maybe they would support their kids not following school rules by rowdy protest in place of organized discussion, too. Imagine if any group who disagreed with something took actions like theirs.