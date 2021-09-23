Out of order
Lawrence repaved Pleasant Street not even a year ago, and now contractors were cutting into the street to run water lines. I want to know who made these decisions. Shouldn’t the water lines be done before repaving a street?
No-fly zone
Last week a Fox News drone providing footage of the U.S. border with Mexico filmed thousands of immigrants, many of them Haitian, amassed under a bridge on the Texas border. President Joe Biden’s administration reacted by fixing what they consider to be problem: No, they did not reverse a foolish open border policy attracting hordes of migrants seeking to crash our border, they imposed a no-fly zone over so the drone can no longer transmit images of this manmade disaster. Just like with Afghanistan, they are more concerned about people being aware of the calamitous effects of their policies with correcting said policies.
Delegated
The president of the United States and commander in chief of all U.S. forces flew off to Delaware early last Friday afternoon, leaving one of his generals to tell the American public that the “over the horizon” drone strike in Kabul that allegedly avenged 13 American service members had in reality killed 10 civilians including an aid worker and seven children. The highest rank in the military I attained was that of sergeant first class/E-7. I would never have displayed such poor leadership and lack of judgement. He should be impeached.
No support
Many people want Roe v. Wade overturned. Ask what support they plan to give to the young mother with one more child to raise, and the answer is that the mother is now dumped, with no support and no interest. Destroy the law and let the devil take the hindmost.
Unconcerned
A Black candidate for lieutenant governor in Nevada was assaulted and dragged from a meeting where he was disputing an emergency declaration that would grant local government extra powers. The ACLU could not be reached for comment, and President Joe Biden was too busy condemning Border Patrol officers being overrun by migrants to express concern.
Anti-Israel
With the latest anti-Israel move by Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Squad in forcing Congress to drop funding for the Iron Dome project in Israel from a spending bill, I come again to the same place I was in 2012, 2016, and 2020: How can anyone with a shred of Jewish faith vote for Democrats? Like cops, Border Patrol officers, soldiers, and American union energy sector workers, they’ve been completely sold out.
Expertise
Why are there so many more experts on the right than on the left? Maybe it’s because we read books instead of banning them, as like Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants Amazon to do. We listen to medical opinions from all experts instead of silencing ones who don’t match up with our political ambitions. We believe all political voices should be heard, instead of shouting them off campus. Also, many of us are veterans of misadventures like the one in Afghanistan. We see past the spin and understand what really happened there over the summer.
Speaking up
It was disturbing to see Haverhill City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien publicly correct students in Haverhill High School’s Violence Intervention and Prevention program during their presentation before the council. Kudos to these two students for having the confidence to speak before a government meeting. They were wonderful.
‘Free’ society
When did “freedom” include the idea that you can bury your head in the sand about the consequences of your behavior on others? A “free” society like that wouldn’t be a society for long if everyone acted that way.
Misinformation
New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler is the perfect example of the ignorance of former President Donald Trump’s GOP loyalists. To make a comment that the people tying up our hospital beds are 90% unvaccinated, because he heard it on talk radio, says it all. He, like other Republicans, need to get off the Trump-Fox News misinformation train.